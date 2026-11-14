Panthers WR Depth Chart Changes With Xavier Legette News

The Carolina Panthers are going to find their wide receiver depth chart more crowded than it has been in a while when they take the field on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints in a battle for first place in the NFC South Division.

Xavier Legette has been activated from injured reserve, and with the rest of the wideouts already healthy, that news will boost Carolina’s offense.

It’ll be fascinating to see whether Legette immediately gets his spot back after his extended absence.

Legette hasn’t played since Week 2. He hurt his knee in the win that week over the Atlanta Falcons.

It had been a strong start to the season for Legette — who had two catches in that Week 2 win, including a 55-yarder.

Legette is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game, but he likely wouldn’t have been activated if he wasn’t going to play.

Panthers WR Depth Chart

The Panthers will keep the top-two spots in their WR depth chart the same. Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker hold down those positions.

It’s the WR3 role that comes into question with Legette’s return.

John Metchie III and Brycen Tremayne have both gotten work in the meantime with Legette out.

This is how ESPN’s Mike Kaye explained the situation ahead for Carolina as part of a new article on Saturday:

The Panthers have used a rotation of John Metchie III and Brycen Tremayne opposite Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker to fill the void in the lineup. Legette, a 2024 first-round pick, returns to a crowded position room — even with David Moore’s release Tuesday — and will need to earn a role, especially with Metchie showing off his chemistry with quarterback Bryce Young. Metchie has caught 14 passes for 154 yards and a touchdown this season. Tremayne, a special teams standout, has caught seven passes for 126 yards. Legette, during his first three NFL seasons, has collected 86 catches for 924 yards and seven touchdowns. He has missed eight games due to injury over the past two seasons.

The suggestion from Kaye is that Legette isn’t guaranteed to have his job back immediately. It’ll be fascinating to see how it plays out on Sunday.

NFC South Standings

Sunday’s game is a big one.

The Panthers and Saints are both 3-5, which is tied for the best record in the NFC South Division.

The Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are both 3-6, just behind.

Whoever wins Sunday’s game between Carolina and New Orleans will be in first place in the division at the end of Week 10.