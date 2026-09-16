Panthers’ Xavier Legette Loses Depth Chart Spot

Xavier Legette has yet to deliver on his potential.

The Carolina Panthers still could benefit from the wide receiver finding his way in the NFL, but in the meantime, he’s actually losing opportunity with the reigning NFC South Division champs.

The Panthers apparently have removed Legette from his role on the punt return depth chart.

Tuesday afternoon, it was looking like Legette would take over the first-string punt return duties, because the Panthers cut Jimmy Horn Jr., who had previously held that spot on the depth chart in front of Legette.

But then when the Panthers put out a new depth chart, Legette wasn’t leading the punt return position. John Metchie was.

Metchie has never returned a regular season punt in the NFL.

John Metchie just leapfrogged Xavier Legette on the #Panthers returner depth chart after the waiving of Jimmy Horn Jr., per the team website. Metchie has never fielded a regular season punt return. He averaged 17.1 yards per return on seven kickoffs last year for the Eagles. — Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) September 15, 2026

It isn’t inherently a huge indictment of Legette but simply a choice the Panthers have made at one special teams spot, but it still can’t feel great for those still hoping for Legette to make a bigger impact.

Xavier Legette Stats

Legette did play for the Panthers in Week 1, and he was targeted twice by Bryce Young, but he didn’t make a catch.

As far as snaps go, Legette was clearly Carolina’s WR3, behind Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker but ahead of the rest of the depth chart. But he made no impact.

The former No. 32 overall pick had 49 catches for 497 yards and four touchdowns as a rookie, but that dropped to 35 catches for 363 yards and three touchdowns in year two.

Now, Legette was shut out in Week 1, and he lost his potential punt return gig in Week 2.

John Metchie Returning

Metchie is a former second-round pick out of Alabama who is further down the WR depth chart, which may allow him to put more focus into returning.

He did return kicks last season for the Eagles, but he’s never returned punts in the NFL.

Metchie also didn’t return punts at Alabama, and he had just one kick return in his career for the Crimson Tide.

The biggest key to punt returns in the NFL is catching the football. Any return yardage is just a bonus.

The Panthers must feel confident from practice settings that Metchie will reel the ball in when the other team punts it his way.

If Metchie struggles, Legette could still be given a chance there, too. It might be a bit of a trial period in the Panthers’ return game after they got rid of Horn.