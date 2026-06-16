Carolina Panthers Projected as Surprise Landing Spot for Brendan Sorsby

Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorsby has stirred controversy in the football world after announcing he will leave college football altogether to join the NFL this season. With the conventional NFL Draft done and dusted two months ago, the only way a team could pick him is through the NFL Supplemental Draft.

Given that the 22-year-old was a starter for collegiate teams like Indiana Hoosiers and the Cincinnati Bearcats, and threw over 7,000 passing yards, his talent has never been up for debate, and he is likely to be on the radar of several teams looking for a promising quarterback. While his next destination remains up in the air, sports content creator and analyst Max Leob sees the Carolina Panthers as one of his potential landing spots in the league.

“I don’t think a lot of people are going to be in line. I think some might be with the fourth one, Carolina Panthers,” said Max Leob. “I think the timeline with Bryce Young’s contract lines up really nicely. For Carlina to look in a different direction if he doesn’t perform as well this season.”

Immediate thoughts on five teams that could be in on Brendan Sorsby https://t.co/zjVcAmJx6m pic.twitter.com/gSvlBwkyun — Max Loeb (@loebsleads) June 16, 2026

Why Brendan Sorsby Could Be a Target for the Panthers Despite Having Bryce Young

Bryce Young, a first overall pick from the 2023 NFL Draft, has been leading the Panthers’ offense for the past three seasons, taking them to the playoffs for the first time last season. With Young as the QB1, the Panthers had an 8-8 record, while he logged over 3,000 passing yards for the first time as a professional.

Although a drastic improvement was seen in his performance, the organization has yet to offer him a big-money deal on the table, as he is entering his fourth season. That means the 2026 campaign will be a proving ground for him before the team invests heavily in him, and his performance this season will determine his future at Carolina.

In that sense, a rookie like Brendan Sorsby with immense potential could be a backup choice if the Panthers explore an option beyond Young after exercising his fifth year of the rookie contract.

Moreover, Sorsby has the required quarterback physical tools that all teams look for. With an impressive 6 feet and 3 inches frame, he has an elite arm slot and throwing ability, while his size makes him a threat on the ground. Keeping his off-field issues aside, he could be a potential first-round pick at a discounted price tag. But several other teams looking for help under center could show interest in the former Texas Tech player.

Max Leob Named Four Other Teams as Brendan Sorsby’s Landing Spots

Besides the Panthers, Max Leob projected four other teams that might be interested in signing the quarterback. With a QB1 dilemma this season, the Cleveland Browns could be a frontrunner, while the New York Jets are another viable choice. Gang Green is in dire need of a long-term solution at the quarterback position.

He noted that Kevin O’Connell has a liking for Brendan Sorsby, so he could be an option for the Minnesota Vikings, especially given their QB choices with Kyler Murray and J.J. McCarthy. His last potential but unlikely choice is the Philadelphia Eagles.