Carolina Panthers Sign Pro Bowl Tight End to 1-Year Pact

The Carolina Panthers are making a pretty big splash in the free agency market by bringing in former Pro Bowl tight end Darren Waller.

According to multiple reports, the Panthers and Waller have agreed to terms on a one-year deal.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote (via X.com): “Former Pro-Bowl tight end Darren Waller and the Carolina Panthers reached agreement today on a one-year deal, per source.”

The financials of the deal are not disclosed at this time.

Darren Waller’s NFL Career

Darren Waller has played in 11 NFL seasons and will be entering his 12th overall season in the National Football League in 2026.

Mike Florio wrote (on 8/12):

“A sixth-round pick of the Ravens in 2015, Waller became a Pro Bowler with the Raiders in 2020. Traded to the Giants in 2023, he retired after his first season in New York. He joined the Dolphins last year. Waller, 33, has a pair of 1,100-yard seasons, both with the Raiders. In 2025, he caught 24 passes for 283 yards and six touchdowns in nine games with the Dolphins.”

In 2020, he hauled in 107 catches for 1196 yards and nine touchdowns. The nine touchdowns and 1196 yards are both career highs for Waller.

More on Darren Waller’s NFL Career

Darren Waller was a sixth-round draft pick by the Baltimore Ravens in 2015. He ended up playing 18 total games with the Ravens over two seasons, but wasn’t an effective pass catcher, bringing in just 12 catches in 2015 and in 2026.

He did not appear in any games in 2017 before joining the Raiders, where he played the next five seasons of his career.

As many likely know, Warren announced his retirement before the 2024 season, only to retract that statement after a year and join the Dolphins for the 2025 season.

All in all, he has 374 receptions in his career for a total of 4407 receiving yards and 26 total touchdowns.

It will be very interesting to see what he brings to this Panthers tight end group, and what impact he has on the gridiron in 2026.