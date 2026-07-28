Former Carolina Panthers Star Steve Smith Gets Major Career Update

Carolina Panthers legend Steve Smith is reportedly headed for a larger television platform.

Smith is expected to become a recurring contributor to ESPN’s studio programming, according to Front Office Sports. The details of his schedule have not been finalized, but the former All-Pro receiver could appear on “Get Up,” “First Take,” “NFL Live” and a forthcoming afternoon show featuring Peter Schrager.

An ESPN spokesperson declined to comment to Front Office Sports.

The reported role would keep Smith prominently involved in NFL coverage following ESPN’s acquisition of NFL Network and other league-owned media assets. ESPN has already used NFL Network personalities Kyle Brandt and Stacey Dales on its programming, with Front Office Sports reporting that both are expected to remain recurring contributors.

For Panthers fans, Smith’s potential move represents more than another former player landing an analyst job. It could give the most accomplished receiver in franchise history a regular voice on some of the most visible sports debate shows in the country.

Steve Smith’s Personality Could Fit ESPN’s Debate Shows

Smith has never been reluctant to deliver an opinion, either during his playing career or after moving into broadcasting.

That direct approach could make him particularly suited for “First Take,” where personality and disagreement are central to the format. Front Office Sports noted the possibility of Smith debating Stephen A. Smith, a pairing that could quickly produce memorable television.

Steve Smith’s analysis is rooted in the same competitiveness that defined his 16-year NFL career. Despite standing 5-foot-9, he developed into one of the league’s most productive and combative receivers, regularly playing with an edge against larger defensive backs.

That credibility allows Smith to discuss receiver play, defensive coverage and locker-room dynamics from experience. His connection to the modern game has also remained strong through his work with NFL Network.

The reported arrangement does not identify one permanent show for Smith. Instead, ESPN could use him across its daily lineup depending on the subject, schedule and needs of each program.

That flexibility may ultimately give Smith more exposure than a single-show assignment.

Smith Remains the Standard for Panthers Receivers

Smith played for Carolina from 2001 through 2013 after the Panthers selected him in the third round of the 2001 NFL draft.

He remains the franchise’s career leader with 12,197 receiving yards. Smith also established Carolina’s single-season record by producing 1,563 receiving yards in 2005, when he led the NFL in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns.

That season helped Smith earn first-team All-Pro recognition and powered Carolina to the NFC Championship Game. He was selected to five Pro Bowls during his career and entered the Panthers’ Hall of Honor in 2019.

Smith finished his playing career with three seasons for the Baltimore Ravens. He had 14,731 receiving yards across his 16 NFL seasons, ranking eighth in league history when he retired.

His standing in Carolina gives Panthers viewers a familiar voice on national coverage, particularly when ESPN discusses the franchise’s receivers or its broader direction.

ESPN Is Reshaping Its NFL Coverage

Smith’s expected role comes during a notable period of change at ESPN.

The network acquired NFL Network and other league media properties in exchange for the NFL receiving a 10% equity interest in ESPN. The agreement included NFL Network, fantasy football assets and distribution rights associated with NFL RedZone.

The integration has also produced personnel changes. ESPN recently conducted layoffs connected largely to overlapping operations following the acquisition. Ryan Clark, Cam Newton and former NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero were among the prominent NFL personalities reported to have been affected.

Smith’s arrival would therefore come as ESPN is reconsidering how it deploys its NFL analysts across multiple shows.

Front Office Sports characterized the plan for Smith as fluid, meaning his specific programs and frequency of appearances could change. ESPN has not formally announced his recurring role.

Still, the reported move would give Smith a potentially significant national platform — and give Panthers fans more opportunities to hear from one of the defining players in franchise history.