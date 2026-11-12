Panthers Urged to Sign Pro Bowler After Quiet Deadline

The NFL trade deadline came and went with the Carolina Panthers standing pat. The decision makes sense considering their record, but at the same time, they are in first place in the NFC South. So, making an addition would not have been an awful thing. Their best pivot now could be adding a bargain free agent. The name to watch is Taylor Decker, according to Moe Moton of Bleacher Report.

Moton noted that Decker is still a free agent because he is looking for the right spot and perfect opportunity.

“Taylor Decker may be waiting for the right situation to sign with a contender,” wrote Moton. “He’s a 33-year-old career left tackle who earned a Pro Bowl nod in 2024. After 10 seasons, his tenure with the Detroit Lions ended after he refused to take a pay cut. The 10-year veteran requested his release.”

Moton added that Carolina is now in a spot where they should be willing to hand Decker a starting left tackle spot.

“The Carolina Panthers are trying to get back to the postseason, but Bryce Young has taken a lot of hits,” noted Moton. “He’s already taken 26 sacks, just one fewer than all of last season. Left tackle Rasheed Walker is struggling in pass protection, allowing five sacks on 367 pass-blocking snaps, per Pro Football Focus.”

The Panthers sit at 3-5. However, the New Orleans Saints are also 3-5 while the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons are on their bye week at 3-6. So, a win in Week 10 and a Saints loss would put them in first place in the division.

Carolina Panthers Could Sign Left Tackle Taylor Decker

Decker is a former first-round pick going 16th overall in the 2016 NFL draft. Aside from injuries, he has held down the left tackle spot for the entirety of his 10-year career for the Detroit Lions. He made one Pro Bowl and has 140 career NFL starts.

Decker also has over 9,400 snaps in the NFL, with almost all of them coming at left tackle. That experience would be valuable. He is 33 years old now, but he was playing well last season. With how Carolina looks at tackle, they might want to make a move.

Panthers Need Help at Tackle

The Panthers’ plan at left tackle was for free agent Rasheed Walker to step in for a temporary starter while rookie Monroe Freeling started to develop on the left side. However, Taylor Moton got injured at right tackle, and the team had to shift the rookie over to the right side.

Now the rookie is starting on the right side, and the team has continued to start Walker on the left side despite being less than starter-capable.

It’s hard to see the team moving Freeling off of the right side, considering Moton’s injury is season-ending. Now they have a major issue at left tackle. This is where adding Decker makes plenty of sense. If the team wants to make a run at the division, they should try for Decker.