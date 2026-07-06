Panthers Insider Unleashes Cruel Message on ‘Failed’ Defensive Lineman

The Carolina Panthers’ pass rush was something to forget in 2025. They just could not get after the quarterback.

In 2025, the Carolina Panthers had a 34% pass-rush win rate. As a result, the Panthers ranked 16th in total defense. They ranked 20th in the NFL against the run and 15th against the pass.

One could argue the team is trending in the right direction after going a combined 7-27 from 2023-2024. Coming off a playoff appearance, the team will look to be in the playoffs for the second year in a row.

Unfortunately, due to some injury complications. One particular defensive lineman has not shaped into the player the Panthers hoped he would be.

Tershawn Wharton’s Injury

Injuries suck. They are extremely soul crushing when a player like Tershawn Wharton received neck surgery during this offseason. Wharton, the Carolina Panthers defensive tackle, underwent neck surgery in early May 2026 after experiencing discomfort that required medical evaluation and surgical intervention.

“Tershawn Wharton’s time with the Carolina Panthers has been frustrating, to put it mildly. And it doesn’t seem as if things will get better anytime soon,” Dean Jones said in a Cat Crave article.

“The Panthers thought Wharton could be a significant addition to their defensive trenches, giving him a three-year, $45.05 million deal with a $14.5 million signing bonus and $30.25 million in guaranteed money. He hasn’t provided any real return on this investment yet, and Carolina may not get any return at all.”

Despite having the surgery, Wharton is recovering well from the surgery, according to Dave Canales.

Tershawn Wharton played just nine games for the Panthers recording 11 tackles and 2 sacks during the 2025 season. Wharton previously played for the Kansas City Chiefs in which he recorded 18 solo tackles and 6.5 sacks.

The Panthers thought he would come to Charlotte and show out as he did in the 2024 season. It’s been quite the opposite.

“Any hopes Wharton had of bouncing back were decimated by a neck injury that required surgery,” Jones wrote. “No timeline was given by the club for his return, though defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero hopes he’ll be back at some stage during the 2026 campaign. Neck complications are tough to predict, so the Panthers must handle this with extreme caution.”

Panthers Made Moves to Improve Pass Rush

The Carolina Panthers signed former Eagles Pass Rusher Jaelan Phillips to a 4-year, $120 Million contract on March 9th. Phillips has played a total of 63 games in his career. He has recorded 205 tackles, 32 tackles for loss, 28 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, and 11 pass defenses since he has been in NFL.

The Carolina Panthers also signed Devin Lloyd to terms on a three-year, $45 million contract. Lloyd proved he was one of the most versatile linebackers in the league in 2025.

During the 2025 NFL season with the Jacksonville Jaguars, the 27-year-old linebacker played in 15 games. He recorded 81 total tackles with 1.5 sacks, a fumble recovery, five interceptions, a defensive touchdown, and seven defended passes.

The team also re-signed restricted free agent defensive end LaBryan Ray and unrestricted free agent cornerback Robert Rochell.

Carolina had one of the more successful free agencies of possibly any team. The team improved on both sides of the ball. Now, all they have to do is put good product on the field.