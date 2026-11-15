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Is Tetairoa McMillan Playing? Why Panthers WR Has 1 Catch in Week 10

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Tetairoa McMillan Carolina Panthers
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Carolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan shared that he has worked to put on more weight this offseason.

The Carolina Panthers are leading the New Orleans Saints 7-0. However, as the game approaches halftime, star wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan has one catch. Why hasn’t the star been able to produce, despite 16 passing attempts from his quarterback, Bryce Young?

McMillan hauled in his first reception right before the two minute warning.

Why Does Carolina Panthers WR Tetairoa McMillan Have One Catch in Week 10?

Andy Dalton, Panthers
GettyTetairoa McMillan.

McMillan is healthy and active. He has been targeted three times, but he has been unable to connect with Young. Young gave him a chance early, and he missed on a contested target. On another target, he was well covered. McMillan had a chance near the red zone, but Young overthrew him.

They had a long red zone possession, and McMillan did not get any targets. Jalen Coker did, but Young overthrew him. Chuba Hubbard punched in the Panthers’ touchdown. The touchdown drive was a 13-play drive that featured 54 receiving yards. None were to the Panthers’ top pass catcher.

Young is Spreading the Ball Around for the Panthers in Week 10

So far, Young is 8-for-15 as a passer for 87 yards. He has three completions for 47 yards to tight end Tommy Tremble. Young also completed two passes to Hubbard for 18 yards. Darren Waller has a catch, and Trevor Etienne has two receptions for the Panthers.

So, Young is spreading the ball around, and the only players to catch passes for the Panthers right now are tight ends and running backs. The Panthers have a lead, so they might not be pushing the ball to their receivers unless the Saints can produce more on offense.

Right now, the former eighth overall pick is healthy and playing. However, the game is not going the way he expected, and he has zero catches for zero yards on three targets.

McMillan went over 1,000 yards in his rookie season. So far this year, he has 625 yards, averaging 78 per game. He has only gone under 40 yards once this season.

Parker Hurley Parker Hurley covers the NFL for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Green Bay Packers, Detroit Lions, Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He also covers the Chicago Bears, and San Francisco 49ers on various outlets. A veteran NFL writer and editor, his work has also appeared at FanSided, Full Press Coverage, Last Word on Sports, USA Today, and Sports Illustrated affiliates. More about Parker Hurley

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Is Tetairoa McMillan Playing? Why Panthers WR Has 1 Catch in Week 10

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