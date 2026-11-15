Is Tetairoa McMillan Playing? Why Panthers WR Has 1 Catch in Week 10

The Carolina Panthers are leading the New Orleans Saints 7-0. However, as the game approaches halftime, star wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan has one catch. Why hasn’t the star been able to produce, despite 16 passing attempts from his quarterback, Bryce Young?

McMillan hauled in his first reception right before the two minute warning.

Why Does Carolina Panthers WR Tetairoa McMillan Have One Catch in Week 10?

McMillan is healthy and active. He has been targeted three times, but he has been unable to connect with Young. Young gave him a chance early, and he missed on a contested target. On another target, he was well covered. McMillan had a chance near the red zone, but Young overthrew him.

They had a long red zone possession, and McMillan did not get any targets. Jalen Coker did, but Young overthrew him. Chuba Hubbard punched in the Panthers’ touchdown. The touchdown drive was a 13-play drive that featured 54 receiving yards. None were to the Panthers’ top pass catcher.

Young is Spreading the Ball Around for the Panthers in Week 10

So far, Young is 8-for-15 as a passer for 87 yards. He has three completions for 47 yards to tight end Tommy Tremble. Young also completed two passes to Hubbard for 18 yards. Darren Waller has a catch, and Trevor Etienne has two receptions for the Panthers.

So, Young is spreading the ball around, and the only players to catch passes for the Panthers right now are tight ends and running backs. The Panthers have a lead, so they might not be pushing the ball to their receivers unless the Saints can produce more on offense.

Right now, the former eighth overall pick is healthy and playing. However, the game is not going the way he expected, and he has zero catches for zero yards on three targets.

McMillan went over 1,000 yards in his rookie season. So far this year, he has 625 yards, averaging 78 per game. He has only gone under 40 yards once this season.