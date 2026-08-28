Is the Carolina Panthers Game Delayed? Latest News on Texans Kickoff Time

The Carolina Panthers‘ game against the Houston Texans has not been officially delayed as of the latest update Friday, despite severe weather affecting Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

Kickoff for the Panthers’ preseason finale remains scheduled for 7 p.m. ET on August 28, according to the Panthers’ official schedule. But stadium officials delayed the opening of the gates as thunderstorms moved through the area before the game.

The distinction matters for fans heading to the stadium: entry has been delayed, but kickoff has not yet been pushed back.

The situation could change if dangerous weather remains in the area as game time approaches.

This post will be updated with the latest news.

Panthers Stadium Put in ‘Seek Cover’ Status Before Texans Game

Joe Person of The Athletic reported Friday afternoon that a “major storm” was moving through Charlotte and that Bank of America Stadium had entered a “seek cover” status.

“Gate opening has been delayed,” Person wrote, while noting that kickoff was still scheduled for 7 p.m.

WBTV also reported that severe thunderstorms in Mecklenburg County caused officials to push back the opening of the stadium gates. The station continued to list Panthers-Texans for its scheduled 7 p.m. start.

The Panthers’ official website likewise continued to show a 7 p.m. ET kickoff at Bank of America Stadium Friday afternoon.

That means fans should not interpret the gate delay itself as confirmation that the game has been postponed or given a new start time.

A kickoff delay would require another announcement if the weather prevents players, officials or stadium personnel from safely continuing pregame operations.

Panthers Already Had One Preseason Game Interrupted by Lightning

Weather has already interrupted one Panthers preseason game this month.

Carolina’s August 21 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars was suspended because of lightning, according to the NFL’s Panthers page. Carolina ultimately came away with a 34-17 victory.

Friday’s game carries added importance because it is Carolina’s final preseason contest before the regular season.

The Panthers entered the matchup 2-1 in the preseason after playing the Arizona Cardinals, Buffalo Bills and Jaguars. Houston is Carolina’s final exhibition opponent before the Panthers turn their attention toward their Week 1 regular-season matchup with the Chicago Bears on September 13.

For players competing for roster spots and roles, any extended weather disruption could also affect what was expected to be their final preseason opportunity to put game film in front of Carolina’s coaching staff.

What Time Does the Panthers Game Start Tonight?

For now, the answer remains 7 p.m. ET.

The Panthers’ official game information lists Houston at Carolina for Friday, August 28, at Bank of America Stadium. Carolina’s team site says the game can be watched through the Panthers Television Network, with an in-market stream available through Panthers.com and the Panthers app.

Fans attending the game should pay particular attention to updates from the Panthers and Bank of America Stadium before approaching the gates while the seek-cover condition is in effect.

The key status as kickoff approaches:

The stadium gate opening has been delayed because of severe weather, but the Panthers-Texans kickoff remains scheduled for 7 p.m. ET until officials announce a change.