Panthers Coaches Send Message to Struggling Draft Pick

Carolina Panthers running back Trevor Etienne returned from the IR in Week 5. However, the second-year running back has struggled to adjust and has 10 rushes for 15 yards in four games since returning. Head coach Dave Canales noted that the team is still counting on him to carve out a role despite his struggles and the team potentially getting Jonathan Brooks back soon.

“Yeah, we’ll figure all that out,” said Canales on the role that Etienne will play moving forward. “I’m really counting on Trevor to continue to find a role and a way to affect it, and he had some nice runs in the game, and seems to be settling into his return role.”

Etienne had a season-high two rushes for seven yards in the Panthers Week 9 loss.

Carolina Panthers Looking for Trevor Etienne to Take on Bigger Role

Offensive coordinator Brad Idzik added that he thought that the fourth-rounder has been decisive despite being in a tough spot where his snaps are limited.

“I thought he did a good job on a couple of his reps, playing decisive,” said Idzik. “For him, it’s always going to be an understanding of, okay, what’s the scheme, what’s the intent of the play, where’s my target, how consistent can I be in my practice reps, so not knowing what game rep I’m going to get. I’m ready to go and hit the ground running. I don’t really have a chance to kind of find my groove if I’m not getting the bulk of the carries early.”

Just like the Panthers’ head coach, their offensive coordinator added that he is flashing in the return game.

“It’s showing up in the kick return game as well,” added Idzik. “He’s doing a good job of hitting holes with some decisiveness.”

Etienne has four kick returns for 96 yards. He also has seven punt returns for 75 yards.

Panthers Are Finding Role For Trevor Etienne

Etienne was drafted 114th overall in the 2025 NFL Draft. He had 20 rushing attempts for 94 yards in his rookie season. However, he suffered an ankle injury at the start of his second season. Unfortunately, during the time that he missed, there were snaps to be taken because Brooks was injured.

Now, Etienne has started to ease back in, and the team opened the practice window for Brooks. So, the odds are that he will remain a part-time player, and his snaps might actually reduce on offense.

Etienne is a trusted return option in both phases. That makes it hard to get too disappointed with the pick. However, he has 109 career yards, and it does not sound like he is going to add many more in the coming weeks. Carolina has a big game against the New Orleans Saints in Week 10.