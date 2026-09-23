Why Panthers Aren’t Signing Austin Ekeler

The Carolina Panthers had their fanbase excited on Wednesday.

As the RB depth chart deals with injuries, they were bringing in Austin Ekeler to the facility for a workout.

If all went well, it was assumed the Panthers would sign Ekeler.

Oddly, though, it sounds like it went well — but the Panthers aren’t signing Ekeler, according to ESPN’s Mike Kaye:

RB Austin Ekeler had his #Panthers workout today and it went well but I’m told he will not be signing today, per league source. — Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) September 23, 2026

Ekeler would’ve been viewed as a replacement for Jonathon Brooks, who was placed on injured reserve with a core muscle injury.

The Panthers currently have Chuba Hubbard atop their running back depth chart, and they also have AJ Dillon on the active roster.

It seems that Carolina will have to make sure there’s a third RB on their active roster for Sunday’s Week 3 game in Cleveland against the Browns.

It just doesn’t seem like it’ll be Ekeler.

Why Didn’t Panthers Sign Austin Ekeler?

The Panthers appear to feel comfortable with a running back already in their building.

According to ESPN’s Mike Kaye, practice squad running back Anthony Tyus III — known as Tre Tyus, thanks to being the third — is lined up for an elevation for Sunday.

Tyus’ most likely role would be on special teams, and it would probably push Dillon up to RB2 at least for a week.

P-squad RB Tre Tyus will get his “opportunity to help us this week,” per #Panthers HC Dave Canales. Canales clarifies Tyus will play this week. https://t.co/iAj6y0MV6I — Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) September 23, 2026

On top of that, Ekeler may feel like a risk for Carolina.

He’s 31 years old, and he tore his Achilles in Week 2 of last season while playing for the Washington Commanders.

Yes, Ekeler has scored 73 NFL touchdowns and has more than 4,000 yards apiece in both rushing and receiving. But he’s not in his prime, and the Panthers may not have had an ideal roster machination to make space for Ekeler either.

The mechanics of calling up Tyus from the practice squad are simple.

Ekeler could still play a role later in the season if the Panthers do indeed like what they saw.

More About Anthony ‘Tre’ Tyus

The back the Panthers are going to elevate, Tyus, is a native of Michigan who is 23 years old. He went to Northwestern and then Ohio University before being undrafted in 2025.

If Tyus gets on the field, it’ll be his NFL debut.

In his final college season at OU, Tyus had 1,234 rushing yards and nine touchdowns.

He ran a 4.59-second 40-yard dash at his Pro Day while weighing in at 220 pounds, a solid combination of size and speed.

The Panthers will be counting on Tyus validating what looks like it’ll be at least a temporary decision not to sign Ekeler. If it doesn’t work out, they could always change tune in a week or two.