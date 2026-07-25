Ex-Carolina Panthers QB Will Grier Makes Career Decision After 85-Day Comeback

Will Grier’s return to the Carolina Panthers lasted 85 days. His retirement lasted nine.

The former Panthers draft pick has joined the Dallas Cowboys’ coaching staff as an offensive assistant, the team confirmed on July 24. Grier will begin working with the Cowboys when they open training camp the following week.

The move is more than a quick transition by a recently retired quarterback. Dallas had already offered Grier a staff position earlier in the offseason, according to ESPN’s Todd Archer and The Athletic’s Joe Person. Grier delayed that opportunity when the Panthers called and gave him another chance to continue playing.

He agreed to return to Carolina on April 21, retired on July 15 and ultimately landed back in Dallas on July 24.

Grier’s three-month Panthers comeback therefore looks less like the beginning of another extended playing opportunity and more like one final attempt to remain an NFL quarterback before starting a coaching career that was already available to him.

Panthers Call Delayed Will Grier’s Coaching Move

Grier had strong reasons to consider the Cowboys’ original offer.

He spent multiple stretches in Dallas as a reserve quarterback and developed relationships with head coach Brian Schottenheimer, quarterback Dak Prescott and others inside the organization. The Cowboys said Grier will reunite with Schottenheimer and Prescott while assisting an offense coming off a productive season.

Carolina nevertheless offered something Dallas could not: another spot on an active playing roster.

The Panthers announced an agreement with Grier shortly before the 2026 NFL draft. He joined a quarterback room led by Bryce Young and Kenny Pickett, giving Carolina another experienced option for offseason practices and the preseason.

Grier apparently determined by July that he no longer wanted to pursue that route. The Panthers placed him on the reserve/retired list, leaving Young, Pickett and undrafted rookie Haynes King as their quarterbacks.

Because the Dallas offer had remained part of the picture, Grier did not need long to determine his next move.

Carolina Once Viewed Grier as a Quarterback Worth Developing

Grier’s move into coaching also creates an interesting ending to a Panthers draft decision made seven years earlier.

Carolina selected the Charlotte-area quarterback with the No. 100 pick in 2019. Then-general manager Marty Hurney said at the time that the Panthers wanted to develop a young passer while strengthening the depth behind Cam Newton.

The organization had studied Grier closely, sending members of its football operation to meet with him and watch his West Virginia pro day. Hurney praised Grier’s arm strength, timing and presence before Carolina made him a third-round selection.

That developmental plan never produced a long-term Panthers quarterback.

Grier made two starts as a rookie, completing 28 of 52 passes for 228 yards with no touchdowns and four interceptions. Those became the only regular-season appearances of his NFL career. He later spent time with Dallas, Cincinnati, New England, the Los Angeles Chargers and Philadelphia before returning to Carolina.

His playing career did not unfold as the Panthers envisioned, but those seven years exposed Grier to numerous offensive systems, quarterback rooms and coaching staffs. That experience can now become an asset in a different role.

Grier’s Panthers Return Provided a Final Answer

The Panthers did not lose a projected starter or primary backup when Grier retired. Young remained Carolina’s starter, with Pickett positioned behind him.

What Grier’s return offered was a final chance to determine whether his playing career had another season left.

The answer came before training camp.

Rather than carrying an uncertain roster pursuit into August, Grier stepped away and accepted a job with coaches and players who already knew him. Dallas gains an assistant with recent playing experience and familiarity with its offense. Grier gets to begin his next career without starting over in an unfamiliar organization.

For Panthers fans, the significance is in the route he took.

The team that drafted Grier gave him one last opportunity to remain a player. Eighty-five days later, he decided it was time to become a coach.