Panthers Confirm Worst-Case Nic Scourton Injury News

The Carolina Panthers‘ worst fears have come true.

According to NFL Network insiders Ian Rapoport and Cameron Wolfe, tests revealed that second year edge rusher Nic Scourton suffered a torn ACL in his right knee after going down during the first day of training camp.

While Scourton is expected to seek a second opinion, Rapoport reported he is done for the 2026 season and will likely undergo surgery in the coming weeks.

It’s a devastating blow for one of Carolina’s brightest young defenders and a defense that was counting on Scourton to take a major leap alongside free agent addition Jaelan Phillips.

Panthers lose emerging defensive cornerstone

The injury was difficult to watch.

Nic Scourton went down late while engaged with an offensive lineman on a wet field as players immediately gathered around him before he was carted off. Before leaving the field, the cart stopped so head coach Dave Canales and every player on the roster could individually hug the 21 year old.

Scourton quickly became an important piece of Carolina’s defense during his rookie season. He played in all 17 games as he finished with 47 tackles, five sacks and nine quarterback hits.

Now, the Carolina Panthers will have to rely more heavily on veterans Pat Jones II and rookie Princely Umanmielen to help fill the void.

“We got guys,” Canales said. “That’s why we keep bringing in depth and talent and different guys. Jaelan Phillips in that room, Pat Jones is back and Princely is coming along. We got a whole group of guys that we’re counting on. So if it comes to that, we have guys that we trust and we’re gonna ask to do different things.”

Panthers must lean on pass rush depth

It’s fair to point out the Carolina Panthers still made the playoffs last year despite finishing near the bottom of the league in sacks and pressure rate so maybe this isn’t the season killer it looks like on paper.

But that argument gets weaker the more you sit with it. Phillips was signed to fix a pass rush that ranked dead last in pressure rate a year ago, and he’s now being asked to do it without the running mate the front office specifically built the room around.

Umanmielen managed just 1.5 sacks as a rookie. Jones played four games before a back injury ended his year. Neither has shown enough yet to call this an even trade.

This is a real loss, not a camp scare that gets walked back in 48 hours. Scourton was the emerging half of what was supposed to be Carolina’s best edge duo in years, and now Phillips is on an island heading into a season where the Panthers are trying to prove last year’s playoff berth wasn’t a fluke.

Sure the defense will survive. Canales has depth he trusts, and this front office has shown it can plug holes fast. But for a Panthers team hoping to build on last year’s progress and make a playoff push, it’s difficult to imagine a more crushing way to begin training camp.