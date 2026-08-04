Dave Canales Updates Xavier Legette Injury After Scary Fall at Panthers Camp

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Xavier Legette took a scary fall during Tuesday’s practice that resulted in him getting carted off of the field.

Legette went up to make a catch in the endzone and came down hard on his head. Trainers attended to him while teammates checked in, and Legette was eventually carted away.

After practice, head coach Dave Canales gave a promising update on Legette’s situation.

“[He] went down really hard,” Canales told reporters. “Went in, evaluated him, cleared him of a concussion, but it looks like a stinger. We’re going to evaluate him more over the next day or so and just make sure that he’s in the right spot.”

Xavier Legette Avoids a Potentially Serious Injury at Panthers Training Camp

Legette, the third-year receiver out of South Carolina, is entering a pivotal season with the Panthers. After struggling to meet the high expectations of a first-round draft pick, Legette is now battling just to regain his job in the starting lineup after losing it to Jalen Coker last year. Legette has just 84 catches for 860 yards since entering the NFL in 2024.

“He’s been the same person since he got here,” Canales said about Legette’s struggles. “He’s a tireless worker. He cares. It matters to him. He takes coaching well. He’s a very humble guy. He wants to work at the things he needs to improve on.”

While the injury shouldn’t keep him out for long, Legette won’t be playing in the Hall of Fame game this Thursday against the Arizona Cardinals. The Panthers will rest many of their starters, but Legette needs as many opportunities as he can get. Hopefully the former first-rounder can return to action soon after and get in as many reps as he can with his future with the franchise on the line.

Panthers Injury Luck Continues to Turn Sour at Training Camp

The Panthers have had quite an issue with injuries in camp already, and while Legette should be fine, a few of his teammates have already been lost for the year.

Fellow receiver Chris Brazzell will have surgery on a torn LCL reported Joe Person of The Athletic.

“After receiving a 2nd opinion, Panthers rookie WR Chris Brazzell will undergo season-ending surgery on his torn LCL, per a source with knowledge of the situation,” Person reported. “The team and Brazzell view surgery as the best course of action for his future.”

Brazzell is a promising rookie the Panthers took in the third round, and the team had hoped he could provide some solid depth behind McMillian and Coker. Early reports had suggested the injury was only moderate, but after a second opinion, it was determined the best thing for Brazzell and the team was to get the surgery.

Edge rusher Nic Scourton will also miss the season due to a torn ligament, and the Panthers were already without offensive linemen Taylor Moton and Ikey Ekwonu heading into camp. Luckily it appears the Legette will be a full go once the season arrives.