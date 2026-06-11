Former Panthers 1st Round Pick Announces Body Change After ‘Mishaps’

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Xavier Legette is trying to make sure the next version of himself looks different from the one fans watched last season.

Legette told reporters that he has lost 7 to 9 pounds this offseason and is down to 221 pounds, according to Joe Person of The Athletic. Person also reported that Legette said he has tried to “bulletproof” his hamstrings after previous issues and admitted he cannot have another season like the last one, when there were too many “mishaps.”

He also has lost 7-9 pounds over the offseason. Down to 221. https://t.co/2ElPMInquu — Joe Person (@josephperson) June 11, 2026

That is not just offseason talk from a young player trying to reset the narrative. It matters because Legette, a 2024 first-round pick, is entering a critical year in Carolina’s receiver room.

The Panthers still need more reliable answers around Bryce Young, and Legette has not yet become the consistent outside weapon Carolina hoped it was drafting. He finished the 2025 regular season with 35 catches for 363 yards and 3 touchdowns, according to the Panthers’ official stats page.

Xavier Legette Is Trying to Fix the Biggest Issue First

The weight loss is notable because Legette has always been viewed as a rare size-speed receiver. The Panthers list him at 6-foot-3 and 227 pounds, and his build has been part of his appeal since Carolina selected him with the No. 32 pick in the 2024 NFL draft.

But the bigger takeaway is the hamstring focus.

Legette missed time in 2025 with a hamstring issue, including being inactive for the Panthers’ home opener against the Atlanta Falcons after being limited in practice that week.

That is the kind of setback a young receiver cannot afford when he is still trying to build timing with his quarterback, earn trust in high-leverage situations and separate himself from the rest of the depth chart.

Carolina’s own offseason review of Legette’s 2025 season pointed to the broader problem. The team noted in February that Legette had “highs and lows,” missed two games with a hamstring injury and dealt with drops, one-catch games and a game with no receptions.

That makes his offseason change feel more meaningful than a routine “best shape of his life” update. Legette is addressing the exact issue that disrupted his second NFL season.

Panthers Need More Than Flashes From Legette

The Panthers have already seen the flashes. Legette has the frame to win through contact, the speed to threaten downfield and the draft pedigree that usually earns a player several chances.

The issue is that Carolina needs production, not just traits.

Legette had 49 catches for 497 yards and 4 touchdowns as a rookie in 2024, then dipped to 35 catches for 363 yards and 3 touchdowns in 2025.

That is not the growth curve the Panthers wanted from a first-round receiver, especially as the franchise works to keep building around Young.

There is also more competition now. Tetairoa McMillan gave Carolina a true leading receiver in 2025, finishing with 70 catches for 1,014 yards and 7 touchdowns, while Jalen Coker posted 33 catches for 394 yards and 3 touchdowns.

That does not make Legette irrelevant. It makes his role clearer.

He does not have to carry the entire passing game. He does have to become dependable enough that defenses cannot tilt coverage toward McMillan or force Young to live on lower-percentage throws. A leaner Legette who is more available and more explosive would give the Panthers a different kind of option on the perimeter.

Legette’s Reset Comes at a Key Time for Carolina

This is the kind of offseason storyline that can be overhyped, but Legette’s comments deserve attention because they match a real problem.

He did not simply say he feels better. He identified the hamstrings. He acknowledged last season was not good enough. He changed his body. Those are the kinds of specifics that matter before training camp.

For Carolina, the payoff would be obvious. A healthy Legette gives the Panthers more size outside, more flexibility in three-receiver sets and another player who can win when Young extends plays. It also gives head coach Dave Canales a better chance to build a more balanced passing game instead of leaning too heavily on one primary target.

The caution is just as obvious. Offseason weight loss and injury prevention work are only useful if they show up when practices get longer, contact ramps up and the season begins.

Legette’s third Panthers season is not just about proving he still has talent. That part has never really been the question.

It is about proving he can stay on the field, stack weeks together and turn his physical tools into steady production.