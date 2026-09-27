Panthers Announce Final Decision on 2 Questionable WRs Before Browns Game

The Carolina Panthers entered Sunday morning with uncertainty surrounding two of Bryce Young’s wide receivers.

Now they have their answer.

Carolina officially ruled Xavier Legette inactive for its Week 3 matchup against the Cleveland Browns on September 27 because of a knee injury. Jalen Coker, who was also listed as questionable entering the game, is active and available to play.

The decision leaves the Panthers without Legette after the third-year receiver flashed his big-play ability in Carolina’s 34-3 victory over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 2.

Legette appeared on the injury report Thursday as a non-participant because of the knee issue before returning as a limited participant Friday. The Panthers listed him as questionable, with head coach Dave Canales treating his status as a game-time decision.

Xavier Legette Ruled Out Against Browns

Legette’s absence takes one of Carolina’s primary outside receivers away from an offense that has been productive through the first two weeks of the season.

The former first-round pick caught two of his four targets for 64 yards against Atlanta, including a career-long 55-yard reception that helped set up a Panthers touchdown.

Legette had practiced fully Wednesday before sitting out Thursday and returning on a limited basis Friday. His uncertain status extended all the way into Sunday, when the Panthers ultimately determined he would not be able to play.

His absence could create additional opportunities for John Metchie III, Brycen Tremayne and veteran David Moore behind Tetairoa McMillan and Coker.

Carolina elevated Moore from the practice squad Saturday, giving the Panthers some additional insurance at wide receiver with both Legette and Coker carrying injury designations.

The timing is notable for Legette, who was coming off his most productive play of the young season.

He was held without a catch in Carolina’s Week 1 loss to the Chicago Bears before breaking through against Atlanta.

Panthers Get Good News on Jalen Coker

The Panthers did avoid losing both questionable receivers.

Coker is active despite dealing with an ankle injury that limited him during the week.

He was limited Wednesday, did not practice Thursday and returned in a limited capacity Friday. Canales indicated before the weekend that the Panthers expected Coker to be available against Cleveland, and that proved to be the case.

That is significant for Young and the Panthers’ passing attack.

Coker entered Week 3 leading Carolina with 16 receptions, 204 receiving yards and two touchdowns through the first two games.

His availability also prevents Carolina from having to dramatically reshuffle a receiving corps that has helped Young get off to a productive start through the air.

The Panthers entered Cleveland at 1-1 after rebounding from their season-opening loss with the dominant victory over Atlanta.

Carolina will now attempt to make it two straight without Legette, but with Coker available alongside McMillan.