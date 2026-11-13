Panthers Coach Gets Candid on 1st-Rounder’s New Role

The Carolina Panthers opened the practice window on former first-round pick Xavier Legette. While he has fallen to third at best in the wide receiver depth chart, offensive coordinator Brad Idzik made it clear that they have a specific role in mind for him in the offense when he returns.

“The last play that X had before he got hurt in Atlanta was that big deep post down the field,”cited Idzik. “That’s the most obvious element that he brings. When Xavier’s on the field, you want him running.”

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It sounds as though the Panthers are looking for Legette to add a deep passing element to the Panthers’ offense.

Carolina Panthers Looking for Deep Passing from Xavier Legette

Idzik noted that because he is 6’3″ and weighs 227 pounds, being a deep field threat adds a different layer that teams cannot deal with. Players who are used down the field are usually much smaller.

“He stresses the defense out because he’s a big target with speed,” added Idzik. “And he’d be the first one to tell you he loves those kinds of routes when he can get up on his horse, get up on the DB’s toes, and get running. So for us, like, the easiest way to incorporate him into the schemes is to get him running and stressing the defense vertically.”

Still, the reality is that while Legette will help the Panthers’ offense, it will not lead to much production.

Panthers Use Legette to Open Up Offense

Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker are the Panthers’ top two pass catchers. They both have an average depth of target of 11 yards downfield. While Legette has only had five targets this season, his target depth is 20 yards downfield on average.

Brycen Tremaine has been in that role since Legette went down. His target depth is 14 yards downfield. He has seven catches for 126 yards. Legette has the size and talent that he will earn more respect than Tremaine.

Still, the reality is that teams have to respect Legette, which will make them keep their safety an extra step deep. What that does is keep the safety one more step away from McMillan and Coker. So, while Legette helps the offense, he is mostly going to be drawing up space for the Panthers top two pass catchers.

The Panthers just opened the 21-day practice window for Legette. It means he will return in any of the next three weeks. There is a chance they do not have him back by Week 10, but he should be ready to go by Week 11. He will have been practicing for two weeks.

This could give the offense something they have been missing for the stretch to close the season. Carolina takes on the New Orleans Saints in a massive division clash in Week 10.