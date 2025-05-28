$110 Million Bears Favorite Named One of the League’s Best

There’s plenty of excitement surrounding the Chicago Bears and their upcoming season, because they have a fantastic new head coach in Ben Johnson of the Detroit Lions. Johnson had a big part in the Detroit rebuild, and Bears fans are hoping he will do the same for Chicago.

Johnson helped mentor Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff and make him one of the most productive quarterbacks in the league. Hopefully he will work his magic on Caleb Williams. But, Williams isn’t the only guy on the Bears’ roster getting attention.

Chicago Bears WR is a Get

In a May 21 feature for PFF, Trevor Sikkema lists the top wide receivers in the league, and one New York Giants player is high on the roster of names. Sikkema determined the best wide receivers in the league using a “combination of advanced data, film evaluation and scheme analysis, this list highlights the top 32 wide receivers entering the 2025 NFL season.”

“Wide receiver remains one of the most dynamic and scheme-shaping roles in the modern game,” Sikkema notes in the article. “From versatile slot threats to dominant outside weapons, the league’s best receivers bring unique skill sets that demand defensive attention and elevate quarterback play.”

Bears favorite D.J. Moore is No. 20 on the tally. He’s certainly a bright spot on the Bears’ budding offense.

“Since 2011, Moore ranks 11th among wide receivers in WAR at 1.96,” Sikkema noted in the piece. “He was outstanding in his first season with the Bears, earning an 89.5 receiving grade, but 2024 was a struggle across the board in Chicago. With Ben Johnson now in charge of the offense, Moore has a strong chance to climb back up this list.”

So, who’s the best wide receiver in the league? It’s A.J. Brown of the Philadelphia Eagles, which isn’t a surprise. He’s one of the reasons the team won the Super Bowl.

“Brown dominates defensive backs across the board, but his success against single coverage is especially notable. He earned the highest receiving grade versus single coverage in 2024 (96.6) and leads the league in that category over the past three seasons (2022–24) with a 97.0 grade,” he stated. “He can win in every way, against any defense.”

What Do the Chicago Bears Need in 2025?

In a May 22 feature for Bleacher Report, NFL analyst and expert Alex Ballentine names every NFL team’s roster needs and trade assets going into the new season.

For the Chicago Bears, he names edge rusher the position the team really needs, which is the same position he picked for rivals the Detroit Lions. He also named right end Cole Kmet as the team’s top trade asset.

“The Bears started the offseason with one of the biggest cap space budgets in the league,” he noted in the piece. “They made it pretty clear they were willing to spend to fix the offensive line issues that plagued the team last season.”

