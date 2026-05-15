2026 Chicago Bears Schedule Officially Revealed

The Chicago Bears officially know the road ahead in 2026, and it won’t be easy.

Fresh off an NFC North title in 2025, Chicago was rewarded with what is widely considered the toughest schedule in the NFL based on opponents’ combined winning percentage from last season. The Bears’ opponents posted a combined .550 winning percentage in 2025, and seven teams on the schedule reached the playoffs. Still, expectations remain high around quarterback Caleb Williams and first-year head coach Ben Johnson after an aggressive offseason and another strong draft class.

Chicago opens the season on the road against the defending NFC South champion Carolina Panthers and closes with a crucial NFC North showdown against the Minnesota Vikings. In between, the Bears are scheduled for seven nationally televised games, including appearances on Monday Night Football, Thursday Night Football, Sunday Night Football, Thanksgiving and Christmas Day.

Full 2026 Chicago Bears Schedule

Week 1: at Panthers Week 2: vs. Vikings Week 3: vs. Eagles (MNF) Week 4: vs. Jets Week 5: at Packers Week 6: at Falcons Week 7: vs. Patriots (TNF) Week 8: at Seahawks (MNF) Week 9: vs. Buccaneers (SNF) Week 10: BYE Week 11: vs. Saints Week 12: at Lions (Thanksgiving) Week 13: vs. Jaguars Week 14: at Dolphins Week 15: at Bills (Saturday) Week 16: vs. Packers (Christmas) Week 17: vs. Lions Week 18: at Vikings



Bears Face Loaded Prime-Time Slate

The NFL clearly views Chicago as one of the league’s marquee teams entering 2026.

The Bears will host the defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football in Week 8, travel to face the rival Green Bay Packers in Week 5, then welcome them to Soldier Field on Christmas Day in Week 16.

One of the most anticipated matchups comes in Week 3 when the Philadelphia Eagles visit Chicago for Monday Night Football. Caleb Williams facing Jalen Hurts under the lights at Soldier Field could quickly become one of the biggest early-season games in the NFC.

Chicago also draws a difficult late-season stretch with back-to-back road games against the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills in Weeks 14 and 15 before finishing the season with three straight divisional games.

The Bears’ Week 12 Thanksgiving matchup against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field could also carry major NFC North implications.

Bears Betting Outlook and Full Schedule

Despite the brutal slate, optimism surrounding Chicago continues to grow. FOX Sports’ Henry McKenna projected the Bears to finish 11-6, citing the development of Caleb Williams, Ben Johnson’s offensive system and the additions defensive coordinator Dennis Allen now has to work with.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently lists Chicago’s projected win total at 9.5 wins. The Bears are also +2500 to win the Super Bowl and +108 to make the playoffs.

Chicago’s offseason featured major changes, including moving on from wide receiver D.J. Moore while rebuilding the secondary with the additions of safety Coby Bryant and first-round pick Dillon Thieneman.