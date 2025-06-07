Bears Trade Proposal Lands 6’6″, 260 lb ‘High-Floor’ Pass Rusher

As the Chicago Bears prepare for what could be a breakout season, one area that still has some question marks is at pass rusher. Despite the presence of Montez Sweat and new $48 million pass rusher Dayo Odeyingbo, Chicago’s edge-rushing unit still lacks another proven pass rusher. While there is optimism surrounding second-year pass rusher Austin Booker, the Bears could look to the trade market for a proven and productive pass rusher, like Buffalo Bills defensive end AJ Epenesa.

A former second-round pick, Epenesa brings a blend of production, experience, and affordability that aligns with Chicago’s long-term vision. Here’s a trade proposed by Heavy Sports.

Chicago Bears receive:

DE AJ Epenesa

Buffalo Bills receive:

2026 5th-round pick

2026 6th-round pick

It’s a low-risk, potentially high-reward move for a Bears team looking to compete now without mortgaging the future.

Why AJ Epenesa Fits Chicago’s Defensive Vision

At 6’6″ and 260 pounds, Epenesa fits the mold that defensive coordinator Dennis Allen looks for in a pass rusher. Plus, the 26-year-old is still young and offers immediate stability.

Over the last three seasons, Epenesa recorded 75 total tackles, 19 sacks, and three forced fumbles in 47 of a possible 51 regular-season games. While he hasn’t developed into a dominant edge rusher, he’s the kind of productive rotational player who can provide key snaps and keep the defensive front fresh.

What makes Epenesa so appealing is his contract. He’s entering the final year of his current deal and is set to earn roughly $6 million in 2025, a manageable number for a team like the Bears with ample cap space and no need to restructure other deals to make room. This would be an entirely different situation than if the Bears went out and traded for a player like Cincinnati Bengals’ star pass rusher Trey Hendrickson, who would likely cost at least a second-round pick and command a new deal north of $20 million annually.

Big time third down sack from AJ Epenesa 📺: #BUFvsNYJ on ESPN/ABC

📱: Stream on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/qMD2BBIYrm — NFL (@NFL) October 15, 2024

Why the Bills Can Afford to Move On

On the other side of this deal, the Bills would be trading from a position of strength. Buffalo already has a crowded defensive end room, featuring 2021 first-round pick Greg Rousseau, former Los Angeles Chargers’ Pro Bowler Joey Bosa, 2025 third-round pick Landon Jackson, and 2024 fifth-round pick Javon Solomon. With Epenesa entering a contract year and playing on a defense that might prioritize other re-signings, his time in Buffalo might come to an end, one way or another.

By moving on now while the Bills can gain some draft capital, they’ll get ahead of the curve before potentially losing him in free agency next season. Acquiring a fifth and sixth-round pick in 2026 might not sound like a haul, but it’s solid value for a depth player with limited playing time in their system. Epenesa’s departure could also open the door for younger players to step into larger roles.

The proposed trade offers a balanced outcome for both teams. The Bears improve their pass rush with a low-cost, high-floor addition, giving the defense another tool to pressure the quarterback. Meanwhile, the Bills make a tough but logical decision to move a player entering the final year of his contract in a crowded position group, gaining picks and freeing up cap space to fill other needs down the line.