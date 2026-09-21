Vikings’ Aaron Jones Comments on Expected Punishment for Bears Corner

With all the talk surrounding the status of Chicago Bears star quarterback Caleb Williams and his injury, one play that went under the radar, in a sense, was cornerback Tyrique Stevenson and his tackle that blew Minnesota Vikings running back Aaron Jones’ helmet straight off his face during the Week 2 divisional matchup.

Jones, who immediately got up and finished the game with 23 carries for 105 yards, spoke with reporters after the game on the hit he took from Stevenson.

Vikings Running Back Aaron Jones Sends Message on Hit by Bears Cornerback Tyrique Stevenson

Aaron Jones ended up with a bruise on his cheek, but didn’t let the hit by Stevenson affect him.

“I got a little scar on my face. I’m surprised there was no helmet-to-helmet. But you just gotta pop up and get your helmet back and get ready to play the next play. So my pop-up game was strong. It didn’t affect me. He was talking trash, but I wanted to say scoreboard, but just let him have it.”

Despite not being a penalty during the game, Stevenson will likely be fined for his hit against Jones. According to the NFL’s list of Fines and Appeals, ‘impermissible use of the helmet/launching is a $23,882 fine for the first offense and a staggering $47,762 for the second offense.

Stevenson, like Williams, is also dealing with a hamstring injury he suffered during the Vikings game and could not only miss time, but have to pay a hefty fine for his hit on Jones.

Should the Bears Move on From Stevenson After the Season?

Tyrique Stevenson is playing in the final year of his rookie deal, which brings up the question of whether the Bears should re-sign him during the offseason.

According to Pro Football Focus, Stevenson already has four missed tackles, five receptions allowed, and a 137.5 passer rating allowed.

Hopefully he can step up his game, but all signs point to his departure after the season. The Bears need to revamp the cornerback room with the whole Kyler Gordon saga and Jaylon Johnson not playing up to expectations, with eight receptions allowed and an 114.8 passer rating allowed.

At least rookie cornerback Malik Muhammad has proved his worth with an interception and just a 27.5 passer rating allowed.

“Sticky in coverage, competed his tail off, fearless,” head coach Ben Johnson said regarding Muhammad. “Was really proud of what he put on tape.”

The Bears defense has not been good, and there should be a lot of changes next season. Unfortunately for a lot of players, that means they’ll have to find a new team in 2027.

For now, Chicago’s attention is on the Philadelphia Eagles, whom they’ll play on Monday Night Football on September 28th.