Bears Host Workout With Ex-Bills Pass Rusher Amid Roster Concerns

The Chicago Bears have not given up on the possibility of adding another veteran pass rusher to their 2026 offseason roster amid their first block of OTAs.

According to The Chicago Tribune’s Brad Biggs, the Bears are “keeping tabs” on their potential options to add another veteran defensive end to their 90-man roster and even hosted former Buffalo Bills veteran AJ Epenesa for a workout last week ahead of OTAs.

“It’s my understanding the Bears brought in A.J. Epenesa for a workout last week,” Biggs wrote May 27. “Would adding Epenesa or a player like him move the needle for you? Epenesa had an agreement with the Cleveland Browns on a one-year, $5 million contract, but that deal fell apart in late March after the 27-year-old Iowa product failed a physical. What specifically led the Browns to pull their offer is unknown.”

Epenesa has only started in 19 of his 91 career games since coming into the league as the Bills’ second-round pick in 2020, but he recorded at least six sacks in each of his seasons from 2022 to 2024 and has the experience to drive competition in Chicago. While he did not sign with the Bears after his workout, he could remain on their radar.

In any case, the more important revelation — as Biggs noted — is that the Bears are still exploring their options for adding more pass rushers and won’t be waiting around to see if their bets with their returning personnel pay off for them during the 2026 season.

“That’s evidence that the Bears aren’t sitting around simply wondering how the players on the roster will perform,” Biggs continued. “I’d probably classify the visit by Epenesa somewhere between interest in adding to the position and performing due diligence on an emergency list.”

Could AJ Epenesa Compete After Muted 2025 Season?

Epenesa would add another experienced body to the Bears’ edge-rusher room if they signed him to a free-agent contract in the coming weeks, but whether he would turn that deal into a 53-man roster spot with Chicago in 2026 is another question entirely.

While Epenesa would have the second-most career sacks (24) behind Montez Sweat (57) among the Bears’ currently rostered defensive ends, he is coming off a muted 2025 campaign in which he played the second-most defensive snaps of his six-season career but finished with his fewest sacks (2.5) since his second season in the league in 2021.

Even still, the Bears are gambling quite a bit on growth — and good health — from last year’s group. Austin Booker could be on the cusp of a breakout in 2026 if he continues his development from the end of last season, but Turner (torn ACL) and Odeyingbo (Achilles) both suffered season-ending injuries and missed the second half of the year.

If even one were to falter during camp, Epenesa — or another free-agent signing — could swoop in and win a rotational spot for the Bears heading into the 2026 season.

Bears Lack Great Pass Rusher Options in Free Agency

Nothing may come of Epenesa’s workout with the Bears, who will hold five more OTAs and a three-day mandatory minicamp from June 9-11 before breaking until late July.

If the Bears decide they finally want to drink from the pass-rushing well in free agency, though, they might find themselves uninspired by the veterans that are still available.

As of May 27, there are at least a few once-productive veteran edge rushers who could appeal to the Bears if they want a heavy-hitter. Cam Jordan has New Orleans ties to Bears defensive coordinator Dennis Allen, while Joey Bosa, Haason Reddick and Von Miller are all former Pro Bowlers who may still have some gas left in their tanks.

The Bears, however, must choose carefully how they want to use their roughly $11.12 million in remaining 2026 cap space. They could splurge on a veteran edge rusher, but they must also set enough money aside to field their practice squad, finish signing their 2026 draft class and create a small in-season piggy bank to handle emergencies.

Epenesa is a more affordable option, having already agreed to sign for just $5 million with the Browns before his failed physical sank the deal. He would likely cost even less if the Bears were to sign him now, and that sub-$5 million range might be their limit.

Preston Smith could also fit into that price range, but the options are awfully limited.