Bears Rule Out DE, Call Up Jacksonville Native CB for Jaguars Game

The Chicago Bears have ruled out one of their defensive ends and called up reinforcements from the practice squad for their injured secondary ahead of Week 6’s international showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars in London.

According to the team’s transaction wire, the Bears elevated safety Tarvarius Moore and cornerback Ameer Speed — a Jacksonville native — from their practice squad to their game-day roster for October 13’s game against the Jaguars. It is the first elevation of the season for Speed and the second for Moore, who will have one more remaining.

The Bears are dealing with key injuries to their starting secondary unit. They did not bring strong safety Jaquan Brisker — who remains in the league’s concussion protocol — with them when they traveled to London on October 7. They also listed No. 2 corner Tyrique Stevenson as doubtful on the injury report with a newly-sustained calf injury.

The Bears have already indicated which players will replace their injured starters in the lineup against the Jaguars. Elijah Hicks, a 2022 seventh-round pick, will take Brisker’s place, while Jaylon Jones would likely replace Stevenson if he cannot suit up.

That said, Speed and Moore could still receive playing time against the Jaguars. If they are not needed in the defensive rotation, they should still see snaps on special teams.

The Bears (3-2) will kick off against the Jaguars (1-4) at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London at 9:30 Eastern Time on Sunday, October 13.

Jacob Martin Not Activated From IR Before Jaguars

The Bears also downgraded defensive end Jacob Martin on Saturday from questionable to out for Week 6’s game. Martin returned to practice from the injured reserve list this week and participated fully in all three practices, but the Bears would have needed to make a corresponding roster move to add him back to the 53-man roster.

Instead, Martin will have to wait at least another week. The Bears only just opened his 21-day activation window on October 7, so they still have roughly two more weeks to activate him before they would need to shut him down for the rest of the season. They also have their bye week coming up after Week 6, during which time they could make adjustments to their rosters without having to worry about planning for a game.

Considering Martin hasn’t had limitations in practice, chances are good he will be back on the 53-man roster before Week 8’s matchup with the Washington Commanders.

The 29-year-old Martin signed a one-year, $1.29 million contract with the Bears in free agency, but he suffered a toe injury at the end of training camp and began the season on injured reserve with a return designation. Once he returns, he should help reinforce a Bears defensive front that has the 12th-most sacks in the league through five games.

Teven Jenkins Remains Biggest Injury Decision vs. Jaguars

With Stevenson doubtful and the Bears ruling out Martin, the biggest injury decision left for them to make on game day against the Jaguars is with left guard Teven Jenkins.

Jenkins spent the week dealing with an ankle injury that knocked him out of Week 5’s win over the Carolina Panthers. The Bears held him out of October 10’s practice and limited him in the other two sessions, casting doubt over his status against the Jaguars. While Jenkins did play through a questionable status last week when he was dealing with a bruised rib, it is unclear if he will be able to do the same with his injured ankle.

The Bears would potentially have to turn to backup guard Bill Murray as their starting left guard if Jenkins cannot play in Week 6; though, they could also consider a lineup that re-inserts Nate Davis at right guard and slides veteran Matt Pryor over to the right.