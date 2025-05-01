Analyst Ranks Bears Pick as the Best Selection in 2025 Draft

What may have seemed like a curious pick at the time is now drawing rave reviews.

Chicago Bears General Manager Ryan Poles turned heads in the second round by drafting Missouri receiver Luther Burden III with the 39th pick, but ESPN’s Matt Miller loved the selection, tabbing it as his best pick of the draft.

There is little question in regards to the talent level of Burden. The 6-foot, 206 pound wideout was widely regarded as the top receiving prospect entering the 2024 season.

While Burden’s numbers may have dropped in his final year at Missouri, Miller still had the pass-catcher ranked as his top receiver outside of two-way star Travis Hunter.

After amassing 1,212 yards and 9 touchdowns on 86 receptions in his sophomore season, Burden’s production noticeably dipped this past year as the junior caught 61 passes for 676 yards and 6 touchdowns.

Still, Burden’s ability to immediately plug into the slot between wideouts D.J. Moore and Rome Odunze was too enticing for the Bears to pass up.

Like Moore, Burden specializes in yards after catch and, along with tight ends Cole Kmet and first-round pick Colston Loveland, provide second-year quarterback Caleb Williams plenty of options in first-year coach Ben Johnson’s offense.

Bears GM Ryan Poles Showed His Strategy Early

It isn’t so much a question of talent or fit within the new-look Bears offense, but rather one of need at that coveted draft position early in the second round.

Many thought Poles would opt to shore up his team’s remade trenches or solidify the backfield, but the fourth-year GM decided to choose the best player available on his board.

Of course, with star running backs Ashton Jeanty, Omarion Hampton, Quinshon Judkins and TreVeyon Henderson all off the board — the last of which was taken one pick before the Bears by New England — Poles had to choose between reaching for a position of need or maximizing his pick’s value.

After trading the 41st pick to move back to 56 and acquire another second-rounder in pick 62, Poles did ultimately opt to draft for the trenches — taking Boston College offensive tackle Ozzy Trapilo and Texas A&M defensive lineman Shemar Turner.

Running back proved to be trickier for the Bears, who waited until their final pick in the seventh round to select Kyle Monangai out of Rutgers, though there are rumblings of interest in free agent veterans Nick Chubb and J.K. Dobbins.

Here are the #Bears 2025 NFL Draft Grades:https://t.co/3RKivt7bOA: B+ (@chad_reuter)

ESPN: B+ (@MelKiperESPN)

PFF: B+

FOX Sports: A-

CBS Sports: B+

Bleacher Report: A

The Athletic: 7th In NFL (@dpbrugler)

USA Today: B-

Sports Illustrated: B-

Yahoo Sports: B

The Ringer: A- pic.twitter.com/drZ9R0a6P7 — Jared Perry (@JaredDPerry23) April 28, 2025

Despite the Bears seemingly valuing ability over need, several outlets agree with Miller’s evaluation of the team’s draft, earning Poles high marks in his fourth crack at it.

It’s a New Era In Chicago

If nothing else, the selections of Loveland and Burden signify a transition within the Bears organization to an offense first mentality.

Williams, the No. 1 overall pick out of USC in 2024, had an inconsistent rookie season.

He completed 62.5% of his passes for 3,541 yards and 20 touchdowns to just 6 interceptions, setting franchise rookie records in completions, yards and touchdowns. Williams also broke the NFL rookie record with 354 consecutive pass attempts without an interception.

However, the Bears finished the year just 5-12, including a 10-game losing streak and Williams was sacked a league-and-franchise-high 68 times. While a patchwork offensive line was largely to blame and the record doesn’t fall squarely on Williams’ shoulders, there were clear growing pains for a player many pundits dubbed “generational” coming out of college.

Now, there will be no excuses on the offensive end.

Williams has been provided with the hottest head coaching candidate, a revamped offensive line and new weapons — like Burden — to ease his load