Bears Dubbed Top Destination for 2,600-Yard Playmaker to Aid Caleb Williams

The Chicago Bears made multiple big swings at skill positions last offseason, but it didn’t mean much with regards to winning.

Chicago is 4-12 with one game to play after a 7-10 campaign in 2023. The team is likely to address weaknesses across the offensive line as well as add a second starting edge rusher and a second starting-caliber cornerback alongside Montez Sweat and Jaylon Johnson, respectively.

However, the Bears have both free agency and the NFL draft to make moves, with $81.5 million in projected salary cap space for 2025 as of New Year’s Day along with four draft picks in the first three rounds.

Considering Chicago’s variety of options to address its obvious needs, Mel Kiper Jr. of ESPN included the franchise among the six teams he believes are contenders to draft star Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty in the first round come late April.

“Jeanty could easily get picked in the 10-15 range. The elite talents still go quickly, and Jeanty falls into that category. In my rankings, he slots in seventh [of all players at all positions],” Kiper wrote. “Maybe the Bears take a shot on Jeanty to help Caleb Williams.”

Running Back D’Andre Swift Regressed During First Year With Bears

Chicago’s front office recognized the need to pair Williams with a quality back ahead of last season, inking Pro Bowler D’Andre Swift to a three-year deal.

However, Swift’s numbers trailed off during his initial campaign with the Bears, his yards per carry average dropping from 4.6 yards with the Philadelphia Eagles last season to a career-low 3.8 yards per attempt this season. Swift has remained a viable pass catcher out of the backfield, though he has yet to find the end zone in that capacity this year.

Swift, who is just 25, still has two years remaining on his $24 million contract. But that alone won’t necessarily keep Chicago out of the Jeanty conversation. The Bears would be paying an inordinate amount to a backup in Swift next season, though he would likely have some trade value.

If Chicago couldn’t move him, the team could keep a strong two-pronged attack in its offensive backfield and exercise a $1.3 million dead cap out on Swift’s deal following the 2025 campaign.

Ashton Jeanty Nearly Broke All-Time NCAA Rushing Record This Season

Meanwhile, Jeanty had a historic season with Boise State. He rushed for 2,601 yards (7.0 yards per carry), finishing just 27 rushing yards shy of Hall of Fame running back Barry Sanders’ all-time record. Jeanty added 29 rushing TDs as well as 23 catches for 138 receiving yards and 1 touchdown reception.

Recent first-round picks Jahmyr Gibbs of the Detroit Lions and Bijan Robinson of the Atlanta Falcons have provided major value to their respective franchises. Thus, in an era of professional football where the majority of organizations are devaluing elite running back talent, the Bears could potentially capitalize on a market inefficiency by pursuing Jeanty in the first round.

Chicago currently owns the No. 9 pick with one regular season game remaining.