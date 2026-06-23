Bears Should Avoid $30.8M Trade Decision Surrounding Eagles Star

The Chicago Bears should always try to make the team better, and sometimes, it comes in the form of a trade.

Whether it’s a trade for a veteran filling a position that got hit with the injury bug during the season, or a star player that the team believes can make a huge impact, general manager Ryan Poles has shown his aggressive mindset when it comes to making a trade.

This has been off-and-on, but some fans can’t help but wonder how bringing in a player like Philadelphia Eagles star defensive tackle Jalen Carter could help the Bears.

“Not addressing their most glaring flaw could doom their season, and Carter is a perfect fit for their timeline,” Ernesto Cova of Da Windy City wrote. But would a trade for Carter be in Chicago’s best interest?

Bears Should Avoid $30.8M Trade Decision Surrounding Eagles DT Jalen Carter

The reason for this whole trade discussion surrounding Jalen Carter revolves around what NFL insider Albert Breer wrote on June 17th in response to a fan asking, ‘Where are things at with the Eagles and Jalen Carter? Is he going to hold in? Are the Eagles hesitant to pay him?’

“Ben, the answer is yes, they are hesitant to pay him,” Breer responded. “The Eagles have always been aggressive paying their own, in large part because they know that the earlier you do the deal, the better the price you’ll get. It’s a strategy that takes commitment from ownership, which Philly clearly has (some owners would rather keep money in their accounts until the summer), and has served the team very well over the years.

So the fact that we’re into June without Jalen Carter having a deal is notable.”

If it weren’t for Carter’s character concerns (e.g., spitting on Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, which resulted in an ejection), he’d be a hot commodity in the NFL.

A 25-year-old DT with 108 total tackles, 13.5 sacks and four forced fumbles in 44 career games who’s owed $30.8 million over the next two years before needing an extension, any team would want a player of that caliber in the middle of the defensive line, especially the Bears.

But it’s hard to imagine Chicago being willing to give up multiple premium draft picks for a player with character concerns that is in line to be paid as one of the top defensive tackles in the NFL.

Especially when the Bears have just $8.3 million in available cap for 2026 and $8.7 million in 2027.

Bears Cautioned Against Trading for Carter

Buzz for a potential trade for Jalen Carter grew back on March 8th when NFL insider Jeremy Fowler reported that the Eagles received trade calls on Carter after news broke that Philadelphia extended defensive tackle Jordan Davis on a three-year, $78 million deal.

Harrison Graham of Chat Sports posted a video shortly after making his case on why the Bears should not make a trade for Carter, saying, “He’s extremely talented but Ryan Poles passed on him once in the NFL draft. Took Darnell Wright. That ended up being a great decision. Is he gonna trade for him now considering the team that did take him is making him available? That’s a big red flag to me. He had character concerns and effort concerns coming out of Georgia. I don’t know if I’d be willing to trade for Jalen Carter, especially considering you’re probably gonna have to pay him at least 30 million dollars on a new contract.”

The hope, regardless of whether the Bears trade for Carter or not, is that he matures. For now, a trade for Carter does not appear to be in Chicago’s best interest.