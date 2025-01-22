Hi, Subscriber

Bears Backup Plan at HC If They Missed Out on Ben Johnson Revealed

  • 1 Shares
  • Updated
Ryan Poles
Getty
General manager Ryan Poles.

The Bears wanted Ben Johnson, and they got him.

On January 21, the team announced they hired Johnson to be their next head coach after an extensive and expansive search that included interviews with Denver Broncos senior personnel executive David Shaw, Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken and Buffalo Bills OC Joe Brady, among others. In the end, the Bears hired Johnson after one Zoom call, a sure sign they loved what they saw and heard from him.

But what if Chicago hadn’t won the Ben Johnson sweepstakes? Who would the team have hired?

Jeff Hughes, the founder of Da Bears Blog, has established himself as a credible insider within the Bears community through a consistent track record of accurate reporting and insightful commentary. Notably, in January of 2022, Hughes appeared on the Irish Bears Show and revealed that the Bears were planning to fire then-general manager Ryan Pace. His ability to deliver accurate information ahead of mainstream outlets has been second to none in recent years — and according to Hughes, McCarthy was Plan B.

“Mike McCarthy was the backup plan,” Hughes wrote. “The Bears flew him in specifically for that purpose, showing they were nervous about Brady’s influence. (Side note: how can the league be comfortable with one of their four most important broadcasters being this influential with a single franchise?)”

There Were Several Reasons Mike McCarthy Was the Bears’ Backup Choice for HC

McCarthy, who won a Super Bowl trophy in 2010, was a strong contender for a reason. The Bears demonstrated significant interest in him, deviating from their standard virtual interview process by flying him in on a private jet for an in-person meeting — a gesture indicating serious consideration.

Marc Silverman of ESPN 1000’s “Waddle & Silvy” reported that Chicago “wined and dined” the former Packers and Cowboys coach.

McCarthy would have brought extensive head coaching experience, including a Super Bowl victory with the Packers. He has a proven track record of developing QBs, and he’s an offensive-minded guy.

But his recent tenure with the Cowboys raised concerns.

Despite a talented roster, McCarthy’s teams have generally underperformed in the postseason, and issues like being one of the most penalized team in the NFL during his five seasons in Dallas highlighted potential discipline and game management shortcomings. These factors may have contributed to the Bears’ preference for a fresh, innovative approach over a seasoned —  but potentially plateaued — option.

Bears Made the Right Choice By Hiring Ben Johnson Over McCarthy

Johnson, at 38, has demonstrated a progressive offensive mindset, most notably during his tenure as the offensive coordinator for the Lions. Under his leadership, the Lions’ offense led the league in points per game and ranked second in passing and total yards.

The Bears’ decision to hire Johnson over McCarthy suggests a strategic move towards modernizing their offensive strategy, aligning with the league’s evolving dynamics. Johnson’s ability to develop high-powered offenses and his potential to build a strong rapport with Caleb Williams positioned him as the preferred choice.

While McCarthy’s experience was unquestionably valuable, the Bears appeared to prioritize a fresh, forward-thinking approach to rejuvenate the franchise by hiring Johnson. With Williams in tow, he’s the best option available. Now, the real work begins.

Beth Mishler-Elmore Beth Mishler-Elmore is a Heavy sports contributor based in the Midwest, focusing on the NFL, NBA and WNBA. More about Beth Mishler-Elmore

Read More
,

Chicago Bears Players

Keenan Allen's headshot K. Allen
Kiran Amegadjie's headshot K. Amegadjie
Tyson Bagent's headshot T. Bagent
Ryan Bates's headshot R. Bates
Theo Benedet's headshot T. Benedet
Andrew Billings's headshot A. Billings
Josh Blackwell's headshot J. Blackwell
Austin Booker's headshot A. Booker
Larry Borom's headshot L. Borom
Jaquan Brisker's headshot J. Brisker
Kevin Byard's headshot K. Byard
Stephen Carlson's headshot S. Carlson
DeAndre Carter's headshot D. Carter
Adrian Colbert's headshot A. Colbert
Byron Cowart's headshot B. Cowart
Jake Curhan's headshot J. Curhan
Scott Daly's headshot S. Daly
Gervon Dexter's headshot G. Dexter
Tremaine Edmunds's headshot T. Edmunds
T.J. Edwards's headshot T. Edwards
Darrynton Evans's headshot D. Evans
Gerald Everett's headshot G. Everett
Jonathan Ford's headshot J. Ford
Chris Glaser's headshot C. Glaser
Kyler Gordon's headshot K. Gordon
Daniel Hardy's headshot D. Hardy
Elijah Hicks's headshot E. Hicks
Travis Homer's headshot T. Homer
John Jackson's headshot J. Jackson
Teven Jenkins's headshot T. Jenkins
Collin Johnson's headshot C. Johnson
Roschon Johnson's headshot R. Johnson
Jaylon Johnson's headshot J. Johnson
Carl Jones's headshot C. Jones
Jaylon Jones's headshot J. Jones
Braxton Jones's headshot B. Jones
Cole Kmet's headshot C. Kmet
Doug Kramer's headshot D. Kramer
Jamree Kromah's headshot J. Kromah
Marcedes Lewis's headshot M. Lewis
Jake Martin's headshot J. Martin
Jordan McFadden's headshot J. McFadden
Tarvarius Moore's headshot T. Moore
DJ Moore's headshot D. Moore
Jordan Murray's headshot J. Murray
Bill Murray's headshot B. Murray
Rome Odunze's headshot R. Odunze
Amen Ogbongbemiga's headshot A. Ogbongbemiga
Jonathan Owens's headshot J. Owens
Zacch Pickens's headshot Z. Pickens
Matt Pryor's headshot M. Pryor
Austin Reed's headshot A. Reed
Dominique Robinson's headshot D. Robinson
Jack Sanborn's headshot J. Sanborn
Cairo Santos's headshot C. Santos
Patrick Scales's headshot P. Scales
Tyler Scott's headshot T. Scott
Noah Sewell's headshot N. Sewell
Coleman Shelton's headshot C. Shelton
Terell Smith's headshot T. Smith
Ameer Speed's headshot A. Speed
Tyrique Stevenson's headshot T. Stevenson
Ricky Stromberg's headshot R. Stromberg
Montez Sweat's headshot M. Sweat
Tommy Sweeney's headshot T. Sweeney
D'Andre Swift's headshot D. Swift
Tory Taylor's headshot T. Taylor
Darrell Taylor's headshot D. Taylor
Samori Toure's headshot S. Toure
DeMarcus Walker's headshot D. Walker
Nsimba Webster's headshot N. Webster
Ian Wheeler's headshot I. Wheeler
Caleb Williams's headshot C. Williams
Chris Williams's headshot C. Williams
Joel Wilson's headshot J. Wilson
Darnell Wright's headshot D. Wright

Comments

Bears Backup Plan at HC If They Missed Out on Ben Johnson Revealed

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x