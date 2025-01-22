Bears Backup Plan at HC If They Missed Out on Ben Johnson Revealed

The Bears wanted Ben Johnson, and they got him.

On January 21, the team announced they hired Johnson to be their next head coach after an extensive and expansive search that included interviews with Denver Broncos senior personnel executive David Shaw, Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken and Buffalo Bills OC Joe Brady, among others. In the end, the Bears hired Johnson after one Zoom call, a sure sign they loved what they saw and heard from him.

But what if Chicago hadn’t won the Ben Johnson sweepstakes? Who would the team have hired?

Jeff Hughes, the founder of Da Bears Blog, has established himself as a credible insider within the Bears community through a consistent track record of accurate reporting and insightful commentary. Notably, in January of 2022, Hughes appeared on the Irish Bears Show and revealed that the Bears were planning to fire then-general manager Ryan Pace. His ability to deliver accurate information ahead of mainstream outlets has been second to none in recent years — and according to Hughes, McCarthy was Plan B.

“Mike McCarthy was the backup plan,” Hughes wrote. “The Bears flew him in specifically for that purpose, showing they were nervous about Brady’s influence. (Side note: how can the league be comfortable with one of their four most important broadcasters being this influential with a single franchise?)”

There Were Several Reasons Mike McCarthy Was the Bears’ Backup Choice for HC

McCarthy, who won a Super Bowl trophy in 2010, was a strong contender for a reason. The Bears demonstrated significant interest in him, deviating from their standard virtual interview process by flying him in on a private jet for an in-person meeting — a gesture indicating serious consideration.

Marc Silverman of ESPN 1000’s “Waddle & Silvy” reported that Chicago “wined and dined” the former Packers and Cowboys coach.

McCarthy would have brought extensive head coaching experience, including a Super Bowl victory with the Packers. He has a proven track record of developing QBs, and he’s an offensive-minded guy.

But his recent tenure with the Cowboys raised concerns.

Despite a talented roster, McCarthy’s teams have generally underperformed in the postseason, and issues like being one of the most penalized team in the NFL during his five seasons in Dallas highlighted potential discipline and game management shortcomings. These factors may have contributed to the Bears’ preference for a fresh, innovative approach over a seasoned — but potentially plateaued — option.

Bears Made the Right Choice By Hiring Ben Johnson Over McCarthy

Johnson, at 38, has demonstrated a progressive offensive mindset, most notably during his tenure as the offensive coordinator for the Lions. Under his leadership, the Lions’ offense led the league in points per game and ranked second in passing and total yards.

The Bears’ decision to hire Johnson over McCarthy suggests a strategic move towards modernizing their offensive strategy, aligning with the league’s evolving dynamics. Johnson’s ability to develop high-powered offenses and his potential to build a strong rapport with Caleb Williams positioned him as the preferred choice.

While McCarthy’s experience was unquestionably valuable, the Bears appeared to prioritize a fresh, forward-thinking approach to rejuvenate the franchise by hiring Johnson. With Williams in tow, he’s the best option available. Now, the real work begins.