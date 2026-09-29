Bears’ 4th Round Pick Looking Like A Draft Steal After ‘MNF’ Victory

The Chicago Bears really needed someone on the back end of their defense to step up after Coby Bryant went down in the offseason. Before Bryant’s injury, Chicago’s secondary was looking like one of the team’s most promising units. With Bryant as the big-time free agent addition, Jaylon Johnson looking to return to his Pro Bowl form, Kyler Gordon back from injury, and first-round pick Dillon Thieneman entering the fray, that summed up a formidable unit. However, three weeks into the season, the story is quite different. Obviously, no Bryant; Jaylon Johnson has struggled throughout the first three weeks, and Kyler Gordon is still on an unknown timetable. Dillon Thieneman has been as advertised, but it’s his fellow rookie classman, Malik Muhammad, who’s really stolen the show so far.

The University of Texas cornerback was selected in the fourth round of the 2026 NFL Draft and has had an electric start to his career. With Gordon still down, he’s mainly been Chicago’s starting nickel corner.

Jerry Markarian of Sports Illustrated remarked that “Muhammad became the first rookie cover man in franchise history to record an interception and a sack over his first two games.”

In their Week Three victory against the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football, Muhammad got to play more along the perimeter of the field, showing his versatility as a defensive back.

“The rookie has allowed only five catches (off 12 targets) for 76 yards and a 28.5 passer rating allowed to begin the year”, Markarian wrote.

A steal may be putting it lightly, based on Muhammad’s early-season production.

Markarian pointed out that during the Monday Night Football broadcast, Joe Buck revealed that defensive coordinator Dennis Allen told them that he believes the rookie may be their best cover man.

While this high praise is great news for Bears fans, Markarian also points out that it may be equally alarming for Jaylon Johnson.

Dennis Allen’s Malik Muhammad Comments Stir Concern For Jaylon Johnson

Markarian argues that Allen’s hype for Muhammed indirectly takes a shot at his fellow corner.

“Johnson entered this season with a reputation as one of the league’s premier corners, though. Sure, he lost some shine after missing 10 games last season, but he was expected to bounce back strong, being a year removed from core muscle surgery. Unfortunately, the 27-year-old hasn’t exactly done that through the first three weeks. He struggled mightily against the Panthers in the season opener and against the Eagles last night. Meanwhile, Muhammad has thrived in both matchups, and he’s done it at two different spots in the secondary.”

Johnson still has plenty of time to readjust and get back to the best version of himself, but through nearly the first month of the season, it appears that he’s been outshined by both rookie defensive backs.

Dillon Thieneman Is As Advertised From The Draft

As stated above, Dillon Thieneman has been outstanding during the first stretch of his pro career. The 25th overall pick secured his first interception after the team’s prime-time victory.

It was a crucial turnover too, as it came in the end zone and prevented Philly from gaining any traction throughout the game. The bulk of the season remains to be played, but the Bears appear to have found two gem defenders from last year’s prospect list.