Bears Make Head Coaching Decision That Will Finally Give Fans Hope For The Future

The Chicago Bears are licking their wounds from yet another season of under-accomplishment.

A generational talent in rookie QB, Caleb Williams; a receiving corps bristling with weapons in DJ Moore, Keenan Allen and #9 overall pick, Rome Odunze; and a defense that was firmly on the rise, having seen great improvement since the 2023 mid-season acquisition of edge rusher, Montez Sweat – the expectation was the playoffs.

Skip forward 8 months and the Bears finish 5-12, and in doing so finish with just the 10th overall pick – due to the uncommon amount of poor teams this past season – and part ways with head coach, Matt Eberflus.

After an extended head coaching search, during which the team completed interviews with a whopping 16 candidates – and more scheduled, the team has now announced their new head coach, Detroit Lions offensive coordinator, Ben Johnson – per Jordan Schultz.

BREAKING: The #Bears are hiring #Lions OC Ben Johnson as their new HC, multiple sources tell @NFLonFOX. pic.twitter.com/H60FFjaylI — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) January 20, 2025

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

More to follow.