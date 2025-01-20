Hi, Subscriber

Bears Make Head Coaching Decision That Will Finally Give Fans Hope For The Future

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Ryan Poles Chicago Bears
Getty
Ryan Poles Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears are licking their wounds from yet another season of under-accomplishment.

A generational talent in rookie QB, Caleb Williams; a receiving corps bristling with weapons in DJ Moore, Keenan Allen and #9 overall pick, Rome Odunze; and a defense that was firmly on the rise, having seen great improvement since the 2023 mid-season acquisition of edge rusher, Montez Sweat – the expectation was the playoffs.

Skip forward 8 months and the Bears finish 5-12, and in doing so finish with just the 10th overall pick – due to the uncommon amount of poor teams this past season – and part ways with head coach, Matt Eberflus.

After an extended head coaching search, during which the team completed interviews with a whopping 16 candidates – and more scheduled, the team has now announced their new head coach, Detroit Lions offensive coordinator, Ben Johnson – per Jordan Schultz.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
More to follow.

Daniel Arwas Daniel Arwas is a sports writer who covers the NFL for Heavy.com. Daniel began his career in sports writing in 2022 and has covered the NFL and college football for Gridiron Heroics and The Hammer. More about Daniel Arwas

Chicago Bears Players

Keenan Allen's headshot K. Allen
Kiran Amegadjie's headshot K. Amegadjie
Tyson Bagent's headshot T. Bagent
Ryan Bates's headshot R. Bates
Theo Benedet's headshot T. Benedet
Andrew Billings's headshot A. Billings
Josh Blackwell's headshot J. Blackwell
Austin Booker's headshot A. Booker
Larry Borom's headshot L. Borom
Jaquan Brisker's headshot J. Brisker
Kevin Byard's headshot K. Byard
Stephen Carlson's headshot S. Carlson
DeAndre Carter's headshot D. Carter
Adrian Colbert's headshot A. Colbert
Byron Cowart's headshot B. Cowart
Jake Curhan's headshot J. Curhan
Scott Daly's headshot S. Daly
Gervon Dexter's headshot G. Dexter
Tremaine Edmunds's headshot T. Edmunds
T.J. Edwards's headshot T. Edwards
Darrynton Evans's headshot D. Evans
Gerald Everett's headshot G. Everett
Jonathan Ford's headshot J. Ford
Chris Glaser's headshot C. Glaser
Kyler Gordon's headshot K. Gordon
Daniel Hardy's headshot D. Hardy
Elijah Hicks's headshot E. Hicks
Travis Homer's headshot T. Homer
John Jackson's headshot J. Jackson
Teven Jenkins's headshot T. Jenkins
Collin Johnson's headshot C. Johnson
Roschon Johnson's headshot R. Johnson
Jaylon Johnson's headshot J. Johnson
Carl Jones's headshot C. Jones
Jaylon Jones's headshot J. Jones
Braxton Jones's headshot B. Jones
Cole Kmet's headshot C. Kmet
Doug Kramer's headshot D. Kramer
Jamree Kromah's headshot J. Kromah
Marcedes Lewis's headshot M. Lewis
Jake Martin's headshot J. Martin
Jordan McFadden's headshot J. McFadden
Tarvarius Moore's headshot T. Moore
DJ Moore's headshot D. Moore
Jordan Murray's headshot J. Murray
Bill Murray's headshot B. Murray
Rome Odunze's headshot R. Odunze
Amen Ogbongbemiga's headshot A. Ogbongbemiga
Jonathan Owens's headshot J. Owens
Zacch Pickens's headshot Z. Pickens
Matt Pryor's headshot M. Pryor
Austin Reed's headshot A. Reed
Dominique Robinson's headshot D. Robinson
Jack Sanborn's headshot J. Sanborn
Cairo Santos's headshot C. Santos
Patrick Scales's headshot P. Scales
Tyler Scott's headshot T. Scott
Noah Sewell's headshot N. Sewell
Coleman Shelton's headshot C. Shelton
Terell Smith's headshot T. Smith
Ameer Speed's headshot A. Speed
Tyrique Stevenson's headshot T. Stevenson
Ricky Stromberg's headshot R. Stromberg
Montez Sweat's headshot M. Sweat
Tommy Sweeney's headshot T. Sweeney
D'Andre Swift's headshot D. Swift
Tory Taylor's headshot T. Taylor
Darrell Taylor's headshot D. Taylor
Samori Toure's headshot S. Toure
DeMarcus Walker's headshot D. Walker
Nsimba Webster's headshot N. Webster
Ian Wheeler's headshot I. Wheeler
Caleb Williams's headshot C. Williams
Chris Williams's headshot C. Williams
Joel Wilson's headshot J. Wilson
Darnell Wright's headshot D. Wright

Comments

Bears Make Head Coaching Decision That Will Finally Give Fans Hope For The Future

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x