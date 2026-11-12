Bears Bronzeville Stadium Proposal Unveils $10B Plan With Arlington Heights Twist

A massive Bears Bronzeville stadium proposal has officially landed on the table, offering a bold new vision to keep the franchise inside Chicago city limits. On Thursday, a coalition led by Capri Investment Group and GRIT Chicago unveiled a $10 billion master plan dubbed “Bronzeville Lakefront,” anchored by a 75,000-seat domed stadium at the former Michael Reese Hospital site.

By combining the old hospital grounds with adjacent Prairie Shores property and utilizing air rights above the McCormick Place marshaling yard, developers nearly doubled the project’s footprint to roughly 100 acres. The expanded layout directly addresses the spatial and railroad safety objections that led Bears leadership to deem the original 48-acre parcel unworkable.

Inside the $10 Billion Vision and Arlington Heights Buyout

At the centerpiece of the blueprint sits a 1.8-million-square-foot, publicly owned domed stadium engineered to host Chicago Bears games, major concerts, and future Super Bowls. The surrounding mixed-use district includes:

Housing and Hospitality: Over 5,000 mixed-income residential units alongside roughly 2,000 hotel rooms.

Commercial and Recreation: A 500,000-square-foot youth sports complex, a 400,000-square-foot wellness center, 300,000 square feet of retail and dining, and 400,000 square feet of office space.

Transit and Parkland: A 28-acre public park, a pedestrian land bridge spanning DuSable Lake Shore Drive, a proposed 29th Street Metra station, and a new CTA Green Line stop.

Developers project the project will generate 60,000 jobs and $14 billion in regional economic impact, though those numbers represent internal estimates.

The most aggressive hook in Thursday’s announcement targets Chicago’s suburban backup plan. Capri Investment Group founder Quintin E. Primo III confirmed that if owning the 326-acre Arlington Heights property is preventing the Bears from entertaining a city site, Capri and its partners are prepared to buy that land outright.

“This is about much more than building a stadium or keeping a football team in Chicago,” Primo said. “Our vision is to make the Bears a catalyst for new housing, jobs, businesses and economic opportunity that will benefit Chicago long after the final whistle blows.” – (Fox 32)

What It Means for the Bears’ Stadium Search

Despite the scope of this Bears Bronzeville stadium proposal, the announcement does not alter the franchise’s current public stance. Team officials reiterated last week that they remain focused on evaluating stadium options in Arlington Heights and Hammond, Indiana, while continuing discussions with Illinois state leaders. There is no indication the Bears have met with Capri or GRIT Chicago, nor have they reopened the Michael Reese site as an active contender.

Backed by 4th Ward Alderman Lamont Robinson and Congressman Danny Davis, the pitch still faces major hurdles before moving off the rendering board:

Financing and Approvals: Securing private capital, refinanced Illinois Sports Facilities Authority bonds, and sign-offs from city, state, and transit agencies.

Community Impact: Navigating residential displacement concerns in Prairie Shores, where developers have pledged to rehabilitate two existing towers and replace displaced units at a 1.5-to-1 ratio with five-year rent protections.

Legislative Timing: Illinois lawmakers return to Springfield next week, with broader stadium-related legislation potentially moving toward a vote before the end of the year.

For now, the Bronzeville Lakefront plan remains a developer-led pitch rather than a team-backed initiative—though pairing technical solutions with an Arlington Heights buyout offer makes it the strongest push yet to keep the Bears on the lakefront.