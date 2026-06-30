Bears Legend Brian Urlacher on Where Team Ranks Among NFL Contenders

Brian Urlacher doesn’t believe the Chicago Bears are too far off compared to the other top teams in the NFL.

The Bears are coming off of their finest season in years, led by Caleb Williams‘ breakthrough season and Ben Johnson’s stellar debut in his first year as head coach. Chicago not only surprisingly clinched the playoffs, they defeated their hated division rival Green Bay Packers for their first playoff win since the 2010 season. That was when Urlacher was still lining up for the team.

As Williams prepares for his third season, expectations are high for the Bears. They’re no longer a sleeper team and they will now be considered the hunted rather than the hunters.

It’s clear that there are two big favorites in not only the NFC, but the NFL as a whole in the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks. The Rams are considered the betting favorites after their major acquisition of two-time Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett and they came within a possession of defeating the Seahawks in the NFC Championship Game. Meanwhile, the Seahawks are the defending NFL champs and return their entire core with the exception of Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker.

According to Urlacher, the Bears aren’t far off from where the Rams and Seahawks are at, saying they’re a rung below them.

“They’re right there, and you saw how close the Rams played those Seahawks division opponents, obviously,” said Urlacher in a one-on-one interview on behalf of his participation in the American Century Championship. “But I don’t think they’re far off.I mean, they’ve done some good things this offseason. Caleb’s just going to get better and better. Ben Johnson’s going to figure out more of what he has on his team, great hire he was, his first year they did what they did.”

Bears Pushed Rams Into Overtime in Divisional Round Playoff Game

It’s worth noting that the Bears pushed the Rams into overtime and they were within a possession of defeating the Matthew Stafford-led squad. In other words, it could have been the Bears in the NFC Championship Game threatening for a Super Bowl appearance.

Williams is coming off of a fine season, establishing a new single season franchise record with 3,942 passing yards while throwing 27 touchdowns against just seven interceptions. That performance landed him on the cover of the newest version of the Madden NFL video game series.

Urlacher said they’re “one rung” below the Rams and Seahawks.

“Oh, definitely, you got the 1A and 1B right there,” said Urlacher of the Rams and Seahawks. “You got the Bills in that category when they want to be. Maybe Baltimore, but we’ll see if they bounce back, but the Bears are right there. I think they’re just one rung below those guys, because of the way last year ended.”

Urlacher: Bears Need to Play Better Defensively to Beat Rams and Seahawks

The Pro Football Hall of Fame linebacker said that in order for the Bears to take that next step up, they’re going to have to play better defensively. They ranked 23rd defensively after ranking ninth offensively.

“Defensively, they’re going to have to play better,” said Urlacher. “They got some dudes up front, and the thing that’s gonna be different for them, I think they’re gonna play with the lead this year a bunch. You get used to playing from behind, and your pass rushers can’t get after the quarterback. There’s some things you can’t do.”