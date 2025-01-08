Bears Head Coaching Options Diminish After Interview Request With Prime Candidate Gets Blocked

5 weeks ago, it seemed like the writing was all but on the wall for Mike McCarthy.

Sitting at 3-7 with no Dak Prescott, a floundering offense, and a regressed defensive unit sans former defensive coordinator, Dan Quinn, it looked like the Dallas Cowboys would be searching for a new head coach come January.

However, an impressive mid-season turnaround that saw the Cowboys claw their way back to a respectable 7-8 record after going 4-1, with quarterback Cooper Rush looking like a starter in the league, turned the tide on McCarthy’s hopes at a sixth season in charge, having taken over from Jason Garrett in 2020.

In a rare situation for a head coach, the former Super Bowl winner has hit coaching “free agency” of sorts, as his contract has expired at the close of the 2024/25 season.

Mike McCarthy In A Unique Spot Heading Into 2025

Yet, the ex Packers head coach does not have carte blanche to search for his next role whilst his fate with the Cowboys remains in the balance, as a regular free agent player might. Instead, the Cowboys have exclusive negotiating rights with McCarthy until January 14, after which he is able to speak to any team he chooses.

Irregardless, the Chicago Bears requested the opportunity to interview their former in-division coaching foe on Monday, with many believing that Mike McCarthy could well be a front runner for the job, given his experience and significant success as a head coach.

McCarthy has gone to the playoff 12 times in 18 years as a head coach, including three successive 12-5 years in Dallas, although he managed only one playoff win during that stint, including a loss to his former team in the Wild Card round last season.

Now, it seems like Jerry Jones has indirectly shed some light onto his thoughts and plans regarding his current coach’s future, as Adam Schefter reports that the Dallas Cowboys have denied the Bears’ request to interview McCarthy for their vacant head coaching position.

ESPN Source: The Dallas Cowboys denied permission to the Chicago Bears to interview their head coach Mike McCarthy. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 8, 2025

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Bears Denied Opportunity To Meet With McCarthy, Who Else Could Be On Their Radar

Many will play this off as a signifier that Jerry Jones has at least some desire to bring back McCarthy – which is most likely correct. After all, if the Jones family had little to no desire to re-sign their coach, it would seem cruel and unnecessary to restrict him from being able to speak to other teams, particularly given that Chicago is not a division rival.

Meanwhile, Chicago will likely shift their attention to other candidates on their list, starting with Vikings defensive coordinator and former Dolphins head coach, Brian Flores, and Steelers OC and former Falcons head coach, Arthur Smith.

Years of watching McCarthy at Green Bay would have likely not inspired confidence in Bears fans, were he to be appointed head coach – so perhaps there would be some sighs of relief that, in all likelihood, it will be another of the long list of potential hires.

But many will point out that McCarthy has by far and away the best resume of any coach this hiring cycle, eclipsing even the highly sought after Mike Vrabel, who is to be interviewed by the Bears, but who most expect to sign on as head coach of his former team as a player, the New England Patriots, where he won 3 Super Bowl rings.