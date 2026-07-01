Chicago Bears Predicted to Trade for 18-TD RB in Major Move

The Chicago Bears have lots to consider as they hope to build on last season’s success. That could include making a bold move or two, even with training camp just around the corner.

As part of his 10 bold predictions for the upcoming NFL season, ESPN’s Ben Solak suggested Wednesday that Chicago could look to swing a major trade.

Hello, Jonathan Taylor.

“If the Colts come out of the gates slow and consider an organizational change midseason, then Taylor surely would draw trade interest,” Solak wrote. “His start to 2025 proved he still has “best RB in the league” potential in his legs, especially if his total touches are more carefully managed. … The Bears make perfect sense.”

Bears RB Tandem Was Among NFL’s Best

The Bears featured a unique two-headed monster in the backfield last season, with D’Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai separating themselves as the only duo to finish top 25 in rushing.

Swift, 27, ran for 1,087 yards and nine touchdowns on 223 carries, while Monangai rushed 169 times for 783 yards and five scores.

Collectively, the Bears ranked third in the NFL in rushing, averaging 144.5 yards per game. Only the Buffalo Bills (159.6) and Baltimore Ravens (156.6) fared better.

Chicago finished 11-6 and won its first NFC North title since 2018 before losing in the Divisional Round to the Los Angeles Rams.

Taylor Entering the Final Year of His Deal

Taylor had a huge season for the Colts last year, rushing for 1,585 yards while leading the NFL with 323 carries and 18 touchdowns. The 27-year-old was among the top contenders for MVP before injuries to quarterback Daniel Jones derailed the Colts’ offense.

“Once the Colts’ quarterback situation collapsed, the entire offense fell apart — Taylor with it,” Solak wrote. “The Colts ran from under center and multi-TE sets far less often, as Philip Rivers’ limitations all but demanded gun alignments and spread sets. But Taylor’s missed tackle rate also plummeted. He was only 26 last season, but he has been in the league for six years and had 300-plus carries in consecutive seasons now. There is some wear on those tires.”

Added Solak: “Taylor is approaching the last year on his deal, so the Colts will need to decide if they want to give the 27-year-old a big third contract. It’s rare to see an NFL running back make it that deep into his career.”