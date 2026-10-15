Bears Trade Pitch Nets $76 Million Edge-Rusher in Aggressive All-In Move

The Chicago Bears were dealt a major blow earlier this week when Pro Bowl edge-rusher Montez Sweat was suspended two games for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing substances policy.

The news means Chicago will be without its top pass-rusher for key matchups against the Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots in Weeks 6 and 7, respectively.

With the 3-2 Bears in a three-way tie with the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions for second place in the NFC North, they can’t afford to start stacking losses with the intra-division competition being as tough as it is.

That reason is exactly why Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report believes the Bears should trade for a proven pass-rusher to help fill the void left by Sweat’s suspension plus load up for a potential long playoff push.

Bears Linked to Trade for Cardinals DE Josh Sweat

Arizona Cardinals edge-rusher Josh Sweat (no relation to Montez) has seemingly been on the trade block for months.

The Pro Bowler and Super Bowl champion signed a four-year, $76.4 million contract with Arizona two years ago. Because the Cardinals don’t look anywhere close to being a playoff contender, it would behoove them to cash in on some of their tradable assets and start stockpiling more draft capital.

“During the offseason, there was some trade chatter surrounding Cardinals pass-rusher Josh Sweat,” Knox wrote. “However, general manager Monti Ossenfort made it clear in August that he had no plans to move the talented defender.

“… Of course, Ossenfort made that statement long before the Cardinals opened the season 1-4 and he decided to trade Harrison. Arizona’s willingness to trade Harrison makes it reasonable to question whether its stance on Sweat could also change.

“The 29-year-old is signed through 2028 but looms as a potential 2027 cap casualty. The Cardinals could release him with a post-June 1 designation in the spring and save $18.1 million in cap space. It could make more sense to trade Sweat, who had 12 sacks last season, well ahead of 2027.”

What Josh Sweat Would Bring to the Bears

Though Ossenfort has been adamant on not wanting to trade Sweat, the consensus around the league is that he could be had for the right price.

“We’re excited to have him, but some of those discussions are going to keep private, but excited to have Josh here,” Ossenfort told reporters during the offseason when asked about possibly trading Sweat. “[He] had a great year last year. Excited for more good things out of him this year.”

Sweat has totaled 281 pressures, 180 hurries, 46 QB hits, 45 sacks, eight forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery over the last five seasons.

His addition would give the Bears four strong pass-rushers to rotate on the edge along with Montez Sweat (13 pressures, 9 hurries, 2 QB hits, 2 sacks, 2 tackles for loss), Austin Booker (9 pressures, 5 tackles for loss, 3 hurries, 4 sacks, 2 QB hits, 2 forced fumbles), and Dayo Odeyingbo (14 pressures, 9 hurries, 3 sacks, 3 tackles for loss, 2 QB hits).