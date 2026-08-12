Ex-Bears Legend Doesn’t Hold Back on Team’s Biggest Flaw Preventing Greatness

Lance Briggs knows all about what it takes to lead a successful unit on defense for the Chicago Bears.

The former longtime Bears linebacker (2003-2014) helped lead Chicago to multiple playoff stints, including an appearance in the Super Bowl during the 2006 season when the Bears had the third best defensive unit. During the prior season, Chicago had the top-ranked defensive unit and during the 2010 season when they went to the NFC Championship Game, they had the fourth-best defensive unit.

Briggs became one of the most accomplished linebackers during his tenure in Chicago playing alongside Pro Football Hall of Famer Brian Urlacher. The 12-year veteran was a three-time All-Pro selection and went to seven consecutive Pro Bowls between the 2005 and 2011 seasons. He was named one of the 100 greatest Bears players of all time.

Fast forward to today and the Bears are legit contenders for the first time since Briggs’ tenure in Chicago. The Caleb Williams-led Bears are coming off of their first playoff win since Briggs led them to a playoff during the 2010 season. Expectations are high after Williams turned in a breakthrough season that saw them come within a play of knocking out the Los Angeles Rams for a spot in the NFC Championship Game.

The Bears will obviously have to get through the Rams and/or Seattle Seahawks if they want to win the Super Bowl this season and Briggs said that the team’s biggest flaw is their run defense. Briggs stresses that if the Bears are going to advance deep in the playoffs, they need to learn how to stop the run.

They ranked 27th in rushing yards allowed and 29th in rushing yards per attempt allowed last season.

“The biggest question mark for the Bears is going to be: Can they stop the run? Can they do that consistently? Stop the run because if you’re an opponent, the best best thing you can do is keep that offense off the field, and you do that by being able to successfully run the ball,” said Briggs in a one-on-one interview on behalf of his partnership with USAA.

Lance Briggs Stresses Importance of Bears Learning How to Stop the Run Game

Briggs isn’t lying — when looking at the Bears’ team rankings in various categories, their run defense is their one fatal flaw. It wasn’t the reason they lost in the playoffs as they actually turned in a strong performance against the Rams in allowing just 3.6 yards per carry. However, the point still holds true that when the weather gets cold in January in the playoffs, teams lean heavily on the run game.

“You have to,” said Briggs on the Bears needing to learn how to consistently stop the run. “You have to be able to stop the run early, and then you have to get off the field on third down. The key is to get the ball back into your offense’s hands because that’s the strength of this team.”

Briggs said he considers the Bears to be a “top five” team right after the likes of the Rams and Seahawks. We’ll see if Chicago can learn how to consistently stop the run game. If they learn how to do so, the Bears could be right there with the Rams and Seahawks in January.

Lance Briggs Partners With USAA For ‘Salute to Service’ Boot Camp

As the 2026 Bears prepare to open up their season, Briggs took the time to participate in USAA’s “Salute to Service NFL Boot Camp” with military service members. The service members participated in combine drills such as the 40-yard dash, broad jump, three-cone shuttle, receiving gauntlet and the QB arm challenge.

The event actually took place right before a Bears training camp session.

“Just partnering with USAA’s Salute to Service Bears boot camp here at the Walter Payton Center was a lot of fun, a lot of combine drills,” said Briggs. “Some football position specific drills. Seeing who’s got great arms, seeing who can run a fast 40 time. Just moving stuff and a lot of fun. A lot of fun watching our military do some football related activities.”

Briggs reveals the advice that he gave to military service members just prior to taking the field was taking control of your attitude and effort.

“Well, I said that you have 100% control over your attitude and your effort, and that’s an area where I think military dominates,” said Briggs. “I think they dominate in that area, and they had great effort, and their attitude was amazing. That was an easy coaching point.”