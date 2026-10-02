The 2026 NFL trade deadline is getting closer, and the Chicago Bears could be buyers — at least, according to ESPN’s Dan Graziano.

“This is clearly a team looking to ascend, rather than regress, from last season’s surprising success,” Graziano wrote. “GM Ryan Poles has been aggressive since he got to Chicago in acquiring players, and the Bears have needs at defensive back and pass rusher. Assuming they survive this current stretch with QB Caleb Williams injured (and Monday’s victory with Case Keenum over the Eagles was a good start), the Bears should be on the hunt for the player or two they believe can get them over the top.”

Ryan Poles has made it clear he’s always open to improving the roster by any means, including trades.

“We want to stay flexible, we want to stay open-minded, we want to stay committed to building this team the right way because I think that’s the best way to sustain success,” Poles said back in January. “We’re always going to be opportunistic. We’re going to go through opportunities that pop up and talk through them. Is this best for us short-term? Is it best for us long-term? And then we move from there.”

Bears Tabbed as Likely Buyers Ahead of NFL Trade Deadline

With Graziano hinting at the Bears being buyers and Ryan Poles’ past history of being aggressive during the trade deadline, who are some potential trade targets to keep an eye on?

One player that’s constantly been linked to the Bears, who likely is out of the picture now, is Las Vegas Raiders pass rusher Maxx Crosby. The Raiders are currently 3-0, and the relationship between Crosby and Las Vegas is in a much better place than it was during the offseason.

Granted, the Raiders technically did trade him away, but it’s a different story now.

The number one trade target, if he’s available, is Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons. He’s one of, if not the best, interior defensive linemen in the NFL and already has 20 total tackles, two sacks, and 12 total pressures through three games.

The Titans are winless and could have a fire sale in November, so keep an eye on that.

Other Potential Trade Targets

Acquiring Jeffery Simmons would be a blockbuster move for the Bears, but the reality is a trade might not be of that magnitude. Perhaps Ryan Poles is looking to make a low-cost upgrade at a position of need, and a few players come to mind in that situation.

Let’s take a look at the four current winless teams in the NFL — Miami Dolphins, Tennessee Titans, Houston Texans, and the Los Angeles Chargers. Simmons would be a huge get from Tennessee, but maybe it’s another winless team that offers the Bears an enticing player.

Dolphins: DE Josh Uche

Texans: CB Kamari Lassiter

Chargers: DE Khalil Mack, DE Tuli Tuipulotu, CB Cam Hart

Dan Graziano actually listed Josh Uche and Khalil Mack as potential trade assets ahead of the deadline, and they could be some extra juice in the pass rush department for Chicago.

This isn’t to say that only those teams would be open to trading away players, but it’s just something to keep in mind.

Other players that Graziano listed as potential trade assets who could pique the Bears’ interest are Arizona Cardinals pass rusher Josh Sweat and Washington Commanders defensive tackle Daron Payne.