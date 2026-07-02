Bears May Have Bigger Plans for Malik Muhammad Than Anyone Realized

The Chicago Bears drafted Malik Muhammad in the fourth round with the expectation that he’d compete for the CB2 job opposite Jaylon Johnson. But based on what the coaching staff has already shown during OTAs, Muhammad’s role may extend far beyond replacing Tyrique Stevenson.

Several Bears observers noticed the rookie taking snaps at nickel corner during offseason practices, raising the possibility that Chicago is preparing him for multiple positions.

If that’s true, Muhammad isn’t just competing for one starting job, rather he could be viewed as a long term answer across the secondary.

Bears are already testing Malik Muhammad’s versatility

While Malik Muhammad lining up inside at nickel during OTAs doesn’t seem like a big deal, it is something worth noting because he didn’t play that position at Texas.

If he can play both outside and inside, he instantly becomes one of the more valuable young defensive backs on the Chicago Bears roster.

Even further, the Bears coaching staff’s investment reinforces the belief they have in the rookie CB. Defensive backs coach Al Harris has been especially demanding with Muhammad throughout the offseason program, getting on him for even minor mistakes which are the kind of attention typically reserved for players coaches believe can become real contributors, not developmental depth.

Ryan Poles also traded up to select Muhammad in the draft, another signal Chicago valued him beyond the typical fourth round ask.

Muhammad could eventually impact more than Tyrique Stevenson’s future

The obvious storyline is whether Malik Muhammad beats out Tyrique Stevenson for the starting outside job. That battle will dominate training camp. But there may be a bigger picture developing.

Kyler Gordon remains one of the better slot defenders in the NFL when healthy, the problem is the “when healthy” part.

Gordon missed significant time again last season, and Ben Johnson has publicly expressed frustration about not being able to consistently evaluate him during the offseason.

““We know he’s a good player when he’s out there, but trust level is a huge thing for this team, for this coaching staff, for the locker room,” Johnson said. “You can only develop that trust by being available.”

Now nobody is suggesting the Chicago Bears are ready to move on from Gordon after signing him to a three year, $40 million extension. When he’s on the field, he’s an impact player. But smart organizations prepare for every possibility.

If Muhammad develops into someone capable of playing both boundary corner and nickel, Chicago gains real flexibility. He’s immediate insurance behind Gordon while also pushing Stevenson on the outside. And if Gordon’s availability continues to be an issue, Muhammad would already have reps at both spots. That’s a much bigger vision than just finding another outside cornerback.

Training camp will likely begin with Stevenson holding the edge for the CB2 job opposite Jaylon Johnson, with Terell Smith and others in the mix as well. But Muhammad’s snaps inside during OTAs suggest the Bears aren’t limiting his future to one position.

For a fourth round rookie, that’s about as strong a vote of confidence as you can get before training camp even opens.