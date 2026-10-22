Bears’ Mike Ditka Tribute Has a Super Bowl Twist That Hits Home

The Chicago Bears will take the field at Soldier Field on Thursday night carrying more than their hopes of beating the New England Patriots. For the first time since Mike Ditka died on October 9 at age 86, Chicago will play at home without the man who became the face of its greatest football triumph. The Bears have planned a series of tributes, from mustaches handed out to fans to a moment of silence before kickoff. But there is one detail that makes this night especially powerful: The Patriots are the very team Ditka’s Bears demolished 46-10 to win Super Bowl XX. Forty years later, the opponent has returned, and so has the memory of a Chicago team that seemed capable of anything.

Bears Mike Ditka Tribute Brings Da Coach Back to Soldier Field

The Bears aren’t planning a token acknowledgment and moving on. They want Ditka’s presence to be felt throughout the stadium, from the stands to the field. Every fan attending Thursday night’s game will receive a mustache inspired by Ditka’s unmistakable look. The first 10,000 through the gates will also receive a knit headband modeled after the sweater vest that became part of his sideline identity.

There will be Ditka-inspired flags during pregame ceremonies, a tribute stencil on the field and a memorial display in Soldier Field’s south courtyard, created in partnership with the Pro Football Hall of Fame. A moment of silence is scheduled before the national anthem, giving the stadium a chance to pause before the noise of Thursday Night Football takes over. The team will also continue wearing a navy, orange and white No. 89 patch over its players’ hearts for the remainder of the season.

The Bears’ official game-day guide lays out the plans. The mustaches and headbands might bring a smile, but that’s part of the point. Ditka was never a distant, untouchable figure. He was loud, recognizable, emotional and unmistakably Chicago. Fans get to celebrate that personality while remembering the man behind it.

And when the stadium falls silent, the loss will feel very real.

Why Facing the Patriots Makes This Night So Special

On January 26, 1986, Ditka stood on the sideline as his Bears took apart the Patriots in Super Bowl XX. Chicago’s 46-10 victory delivered the franchise its only Super Bowl championship and cemented the 1985 team among the most celebrated in NFL history.

That wasn’t just a championship. It was the culmination of a season in which the Bears became a national phenomenon, combining a terrifying defense with a larger-than-life coach who seemed to embody the city’s attitude. Ditka had already made his mark as a Hall of Fame tight end, helping Chicago win the 1963 NFL championship as a player. As coach, he helped bring the city its defining modern football moment.

The NFL’s tribute to Ditka captured the extraordinary reach of his legacy, from revolutionizing the tight end position to leading the Bears to their championship.

Now the Patriots are back in Chicago for the first Bears home game since his death. Nobody could have planned a more fitting opponent for this particular night. The connection reaches beyond the schedule and the standings. It ties the present team to the moment that made Ditka a permanent part of the city’s sporting identity.

Mike Ditka’s Legacy Still Sets the Standard in Chicago

Current Bears coach Ben Johnson acknowledged the weight of that legacy when he spoke after Ditka’s death. “As far as I’m concerned, Coach Ditka is the gold standard in terms of this place,” Johnson said, according to the Bears’ official account of his tribute.

Johnson also said he felt humbled to occupy the same head-coaching position Ditka once held. Those words carry extra meaning for a coach trying to build a new era in Chicago. Ditka’s teams won six division titles during his 11 seasons as head coach, but his place in Bears history rests on something even bigger: He gave the city a championship it has been chasing ever since.

Thursday night isn’t about asking today’s Bears to recreate 1985. Football doesn’t work that way, and Ditka’s legacy doesn’t need another championship to validate it. It’s about recognizing what one man meant to generations of fans, former players and everyone who grew up believing the Bears represented something special.

The mustaches will be fun. The headbands will bring back memories. The No. 89 patches will sit over the players’ hearts. But the most moving moment may come when the crowd stops, the stadium grows quiet and thousands of people remember the same man.

Ditka is gone, but his connection to Chicago hasn’t gone anywhere. And when the Bears face the Patriots under the lights, they’ll be honoring not just a coach or a championship, but a piece of the city’s identity.