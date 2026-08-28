Step Aside, Cowboys: The Bears Are Now ‘America’s Team’

Was there a better storyline to follow in the NFL last year? They didn’t win the Super Bowl, but football fans across the globe were tuned in to what the Chicago Bears were doing on a weekly basis. You never knew what magical heroics you’d see from quarterback sensation Caleb Williams, nor what crazy finish you were in for. But everyone was there to watch.

As we get set for the 2026 NFL season to kick off in less than two weeks, the eyes of the football community are once again set on Chicago. Can Williams continue to ascend and compete for an MVP? How to the Bears stack up to the competition in a loaded NFC North division?

The Cowboys have long held the title of “America’s Team.” Right now, though, that doesn’t match the team everyone’s talking about.

ESPN Analyst Names the Chicago Bears as the NFL’s Most Exciting Team

Getty SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 28: Luther Burden III #10 of the Chicago Bears catches a pass for a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers during the first quarter of the game at Levi’s Stadium on December 28, 2025 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, ESPN’s Ben Solak reprised his “watchability” rankings, stacking up all 32 teams across the league in terms of excitement, star talent, and photo finishes. Unsurprisingly, the Bears took the top spot.

“There’s no way you need me to explain this to you,” Solak wrote.

“If you watched every Bears game last season, you saw an NFL-leading six comeback wins by quarterback Caleb Williams and Chicago’s ludicrously explosive offense,” he continued. “Such games included a 58-yard Colston Loveland catch-and-run touchdown in a 47-42 barn burner against the Bengals, a 56-yard kickoff return with less than 50 seconds left to set up a last-second field goal winner against the Vikings and the fourth-and-goal fadeaway touchdown to Jahdae Walker to set up the 50-yard DJ Moore lightning bolt against the Packers. You also saw this throw and this throw and this throw. You were well rewarded for your attention.”

“This season’s Bears might not produce as many wild swings, but they still figure to be the most explosive offense in football,” Solak concluded. “Last season’s takeaway-happy defense looks poised to give up plenty of yards and points, as well, which should lead to big scoreboards and more opportunities for fun offense. This one is not a hard sell.”

The Bears Now Have the Weight of Expectations on Their Shoulders

Getty CINCINNATI, OHIO – AUGUST 22: Caleb Williams #18 of the Chicago Bears looks to pass the ball against the Cincinnati Bengals during the preseason game at Paycor Stadium on August 22, 2026 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Last season, eyes were on Chicago to see how first-year HC Ben Johnson would do with Williams in his second season. But coming off a division title and playoff win, with aspirations of competing at an even higher level, the Bears now have to face reality as the hunted, instead of the hunters.

I think they’re up to the task. While injuries and a tougher schedule might mean fewer wins, this team is ready for the spotlight. And America is watching.