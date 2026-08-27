Bears Potentially Eyeing Ex-Bills HC As Defensive Reinforcement Following Surprise Appearance

The Chicago Bears desperately need defensive reinforcements. After allowing the 29th-most yards per game last season, the Bears entered the offseason focused on improving their defense.

Despite adding some key new players throughout the offseason, including safety Coby Bryant and linebacker Devin Bush in free agency, as well as safety Dillon Thieneman in the draft, the Bears find themselves in a hole just weeks away from the season opener.

Injuries Are Derailing The Chicago Bears Defense

Injuries have begun to highlight weak points within the roster. The team’s big free-agent signing, Coby Bryant, is out for nearly the entire season following knee surgery, and cornerback Kyler Gordon has yet to participate in any offseason workouts as he recovers from a calf injury. Then, in their latest practice, the Bears experienced a whole litany of absences. Defensive ends Austin Booker and Dominique Robinson, linebackers TJ Edwards and Ruben Hyppolite, cornerback Tyrique Stevenson, and defensive tackle Gervon Dexter Sr. all did not practice.

The Bears’ defensive line was already viewed as a relatively thin unit after they failed to bring in any notable pass rushers.

Even before the latest injury news, the Bears’ lack of defensive force was apparent in their Week 2 preseason game against the Bengals. Both quarterbacks, Josh Johnson and Sean Clifford, carved up Chicago’s defense for 282 total passing yards and three total touchdowns.

While Chicago’s players were mostly backups, many of them are being thrown into the fold now with all the injuries.

It appears that Chicago may be just treading water as they wait for the season to begin.

However, Thursday offered a glimpse of some potential help on the way.

Sean McDermott Makes An Appearance At Bears Practice

Former Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott was in attendance for the Titans and Bears joint practice on Thursday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

McDermott was reportedly spending time with Bears head coach Ben Johnson.

Sports Illustrated’s Jerry Markarian expanded on the idea that the team could be eyeing McDermott for a defensive advisor role.

“Bears fans are pleading with Chicago to bring the Bills’ former head coach on board,” Markarian wrote.

“He and defensive coordinator Dennis Allen are two of the league’s most well-respected defensive minds, and they would be a great duo to lead Chicago’s defense. While it’s unclear whether they would actually pull the trigger on that hiring, the fact that he was there as Ben Johnson’s guest is an undeniably positive development. Especially considering the fact that they hadn’t worked together in the past (they don’t have a known friendship).”

Despite his 106-58 record with the Bills, McDermott was fired at the end of the 2025 season. Many argue that he was a scapegoat for their lack of playoff success. Regardless, McDermott is known for his defensive prowess. He served as defensive coordinator for the Carolina Panthers from 2011 until 2016, and their Super Bowl 50 run helped him land the top job in Buffalo.

Markarian added that “The Bills’ defense never finished below 18th in total points allowed during his nine years there, and they only finished below 17th in the yards allowed category once (in his first season there). They also finished among the top 10 in yards allowed in six of his nine seasons there and top 10 in yards allowed over four of those years.”

While perhaps not the big-name defensive reinforcement that fans were initially hoping for, McDermott would be a significant addition to the team if that’s the route the Bears are leaning in.