Bears Star Oddly Dissed on Tally of Players Who ‘Matter Most’

The Chicago Bears have a lot of excitement in their camp right now, spearheaded by the vibes of having a new head coach in Ben Johnson. There are a lot of big expectations surrounding Johnson and his new gig, and he seems confident in his abilities and ready to deliver.

So, who are the most important players on the Chicago Bears’ squad in 2025? After the NFL draft and NFL schedule release, the experts at PFF released their roster of each NFL team’s three best players of 2025. “While quarterback remains the most important position in the sport, every roster has a core, the foundational players who will ultimately determine the ceiling and stability of a team in 2025,” NFL analyst and expert Trevor Sikkema notes in the May 20 feature.

In the feature, PFF also states that some of the players they pick may be surprising, because they are a bit more low profile. Others are obvious choices.

Chicago Bears’ 3 Most Important Players, According to PFF

Sikkema’s choices for the most important players on the Chicago Bears’ squad make sense, to an extent, but he left out a big one: Caleb Williams. While the argument can be made that the guys surrounding Williams are obviously critical to his success, it still seems like it would make sense to have him on this tally.

The guys who made the tally are great, though: cornerback Jaylon Johnson, wide receiver DJ Moore and cornerback Kyler Gordon.

“Johnson saw a dip in impact and efficiency in 2024, going from a 90.4 coverage grade in 2023 to 74.2, but that decline is modest for a position known for volatility,” Sikkema noted. “Moore has made a major impact since arriving, recording the second-highest non-quarterback WAR average (0.44) on the team over that span.”

He added of Gordon, “The third spot could go a few different directions, but Gordon gets the nod after notching a 76.0 overall grade, 76.5 run defense grade and 76.0 coverage grade in 2024, resulting in the second-highest WAR on the team last season at 0.40.”

So, it’s all about the numbers and past performance, and these three Bears players had the goods to make the tally.

Where QB Caleb Williams Is on the Quarterback Tally

In a separate PFF feature out, published May 20, the outlet rattles off their quarterback rankings going into the new season. The list is “based on a combination of recent performance and career trajectory.” PFF’s pick for the best quarterback in the league is Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs, stating that even though the team fell short against the Eagles last season, “the supporting cast hasn’t always helped, particularly at receiver” and that “no one blends poise, playmaking and postseason performance” like him.

As for Williams, he’s No. 24, with the outlet stating, “Touted as a generational talent by many, Williams underwhelmed as a rookie, earning just a 67.6 overall grade and posting only five single-game grades above 70.0.”

PFF adds, “The talent is undeniable, but his NFL success will hinge on learning to find open targets and avoiding the habit of running himself into pressure.”