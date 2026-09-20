Bears Could Turn Soldier Field’s Nasty Weather Into a Real Edge Over Vikings

Three hours before kickoff, the sky over Soldier Field is already doing the Chicago Bears a favor. The forecast calls for patchy fog, thunderstorms and a 100% chance of rain, with northeast winds gusting as high as 35 mph and temperatures sliding from the upper 60s into the mid-60s as the afternoon wears on. It won’t be a total washout the entire game, but it’s close — and for a Bears team that just ran for 291 yards in Week 1 against a Vikings group built to throw, that forecast is less an inconvenience than a weapon.

Rain and Wind at Soldier Field Set Up Bears’ Ground Game

History and data agree on this much: wet footballs and slick turf punish the passing game far more than the run. Grips loosen, routes lose their precision, and the odds of a fumble or an ill-timed interception climb fast. Running the ball simply becomes the safer, higher-percentage play when the footing gets tricky — and Ben Johnson’s Bears were already built to lean that way. Chicago’s offensive line finished third in the NFL in rushing last season, and Week 1 was a preview of what happens when the weather gives that identity an extra push: D’Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai both cracked 100 yards on the ground against Carolina, just the eighth time in NFL history a team has had two 100-yard rushers in a season opener. Johnson obviously knows his team and Bears history — he’s calling Sunday’s forecast “Bears weather”.

Vikings’ Pass-Heavy Attack Faces a Steeper Adjustment in the Rain

The forecast gives Minnesota a real problem. The Vikings lean heavily on getting the ball to Justin Jefferson and the rest of the skill group through the air, and a slick ball complicates timing routes, deep shots and contested catches in exactly the areas where Minnesota does its damage. Making things messier: starting quarterback Kyler Murray is out, which means backup Carson Wentz gets tasked with throwing into the wind at Soldier Field. Asking any quarterback to do that in a downpour is hard enough. Asking a backup making his first road start of the year raises the degree of difficulty even further.

There’s also a geography problem Minnesota can’t fix by game-planning. The Vikings play their home games under a dome, which means they simply don’t log the reps Chicago does in ugly, lakefront conditions. Soldier Field has built a reputation over the decades for turning ordinary afternoons into defensive, low-scoring grinds — the Fog Bowl in the 1988 NFC playoffs is the most famous example, but it’s far from the only one. The Bears have learned to live in that kind of football. The Vikings as of late haven’t had to.

Defense and Special Teams Feel the Weather Too

None of this is only about the run game. Brian Flores’ blitz-heavy Vikings defense thrives on disguise and pressure, but poor footing is a two-way problem — a blown assignment in the rain can turn into a missed tackle or a free runner for Chicago just as easily as it creates chaos for Caleb Williams. Special teams matter more than usual, too. When neither offense can move the ball cleanly through the air, field position becomes the quiet battleground, and a single strong punt or a strong return can swing the game harder than it would on a dry, calm afternoon.

What to Watch as Kickoff Nears

Keep an eye on first-down tendencies early. If the Bears establish the run and force Minnesota into obvious, uncomfortable passing situations, the weather becomes an even bigger ally as the game goes on. If the Vikings can stay balanced, protect the football and avoid one-dimensional football, the rain’s impact shrinks fast.

Weather alone doesn’t decide NFL games. But on a day when Soldier Field is soaked and the wind is gusting into the 30s, it tends to amplify whatever’s already true about each team — and right now, the team built for this kind of football and the team built for a dome are walking into the same storm from very different starting points.