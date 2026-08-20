Bears WR Swings on Bengals Player as NFL Begins Issuing Punishments

Hours before the NFL fined two of its teams for fighting during a recent joint practice, the Chicago Bears had an incident in which one of their veteran wide receivers “took a swing” at one of the Cincinnati Bengals players.

According to The Chicago Tribune’s Sean Hammond, the Bears and Bengals had a few skirmishes at their August 20 joint practice in Cincinnati, including one in which newly signed wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud III swung on a Bengals player after a play.

“Later, wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud III — who signed with the Bears on August 10 — got tangled up with a Bengals defensive back in the end zone,” Hammond wrote after Thursday’s joint practice. “McCloud took offense to something because he had words for the Bengals after the play. A circle of Bengals defensive backs surrounded McCloud, including cornerbacks Tacario Davis and Josh Newton

“It looked like the chirping might be the end of it until McCloud took a swing at one of the defensive backs. A gang of Bengals wound up taking McCloud to the ground before the fight could be tamed.”

Fights are nothing new for joint practices between two NFL teams, as tempers tend to flare in the intentionally competitive environment of practicing against another team.

Even still, it could turn out that McCloud’s punch had poor timing.

NFL Has Warned Teams About Joint-Practice Conduct

Later Thursday afternoon, the NFL officially confirmed that it had issued $500,000 fines to each the Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints organizations for the multiple fights that took place during their joint-practice session on Tuesday, August 18.

“The Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints have each been fined $500,000 for the actions that took place at the joint practice between the teams earlier this week,” the league said in a statement, via NFL Network.

“The Competition Committee has made sportsmanship — including at joint practices — a point of emphasis over the past several years. All clubs were reminded by memo prior to training camp of their responsibility in preventing unsportsmanlike behavior at joint practices that has the potential to result in injury.”

The NFL’s decision to punish the Cowboys and Saints is not a clear indication that the Bears and Bengals should expect fines for their fights in Thursday’s practice, but it does seem to open the door for possible action, particularly with McCloud throwing a punch.

Late Addition Ray-Ray McCloud on Bears’ Roster Bubble

The league may not wind up fining the Bears for McCloud’s altercation with the Bengals in Thursday’s practice, but it wouldn’t help his roster case if it did result in punishment.

McCloud only just joined the Bears on August 10 after the team shut down starting wide receiver Luther Burden III in practice with a groin injury. That puts him squarely on the roster bubble in a talented room of receivers, some of whom are locks to make the team.

The Bears might not have more than one or two spots up for grabs at wide receiver on their initial 53-man roster. Rome Odunze, Burden, veteran free-agent signing Kalif Raymond and third-round rookie Zavion Thomas are solid locks for the roster, while Jahdae Walker — who has continued to impress — is also likely to make the final cut.

Unless the Bears keep seven wide receivers or unexpectedly place Burden on short-term IR to begin the 2026 season, that’s the primary rotation with one depth role available.

McCloud has 100 games of experience on his record and 236 career receptions for 1,523 yards and two touchdowns. He also finished with the second-most receiving yards (63) for the Bears in their preseason-opening win over Cleveland, catching three passes.

Even still, veteran Scotty Miller (who has potential as a return specialist) and former UFL standout Kaden Davis (who had a team-high 88 yards against the Browns) are also in the mix for the sixth and likely final receiver spot on the Bears’ initial 53-man roster.