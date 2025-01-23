New Bears HC Ben Johnson Has 6-Word Message for Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown

Ben Johnson’s tenure as the Detroit Lions’ offensive coordinator showcased his ability to develop and maximize the potential of several players, including standout wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown.

Under Johnson’s guidance, St. Brown emerged as a top-tier NFL receiver. He made the Pro Bowl in all three years Johnson served as his OC, netting over 1,100 yards each of those seasons while also hauling in 28 TDs in that span.

Following Johnson’s departure to become the head coach of the Chicago Bears, St. Brown shared a candid exchange between them.

On the January 22 episode of his “St. Brown Podcast,” Amon-Ra revealed that he told the following to Johnson: “Two times a year, Ben, we’re going to (expletive) you up.”

Not to be outdone, Johnson replied: “I’m going to (expletive) you up.” This was lighthearted banter, to be sure, and it underscores the competitive spirit between the former colleagues as they prepare to face each other as division rivals. Still, you can bet both want their respective predictions to come true.

Amon-Ra St. Brown on Ben Johnson: I Know His Tendencies

Despite the jesting, Amon-Ra expressed deep respect and admiration for Johnson. The Lions wideout described Johnson as “one of the hardest working coaches” he’s ever been around and acknowledged his former OC’s significant role in the Lions’ offensive success.

“I love Ben. I’m happy for him, happy for his family, his kids,” St. Brown added. Clearly, the two formed a strong professional bond, even as Johnson transitions to a rival team.

Looking ahead, Amon-Ra sees many intense matchups between the Lions and the Bears in his future — and he thinks Detroit may have an advantage. “I know all the plays he likes to run. I know all his tendencies,” St. Brown said about Johnson with a laugh.

Bears Significantly Weakened Lions By Poaching Johnson

Known for his innovative offensive plays and designs, Johnson transformed the Lions offense into a formidable force. His departure leaves a significant void in Detroit’s coaching staff, especially with defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn also getting a head coaching gig with the New York Jets.

Transitioning to his role as head coach of the Bears, Johnson is expected to significantly enhance their offense. His track record suggests he can effectively utilize the talents of the Bears’ receiving corps just as he did with St. Brown and company. His schemes should help the likes of Rome Odunze and DJ Moore find new and creative ways to exploit defenses.

Moreover, Johnson’s experience in developing quarterbacks, as evidenced by his work with Jared Goff in Detroit, will be invaluable in mentoring the Bears’ rookie quarterback, Caleb Williams. By integrating a system that emphasizes quick decision-making and accurate throws, Johnson can help facilitate Williams’ growth. The Bears and Williams will also be utilizing a lot more play action, which, in turn will help the run game.

And while St. Brown is absolutely familiar with Johnson, the reverse is also true: Johnson is very familiar with the Lions, as well.

Johnson’s knowledge of Detroit’s offensive and defensive philosophies could give the Bears a little something extra in future matchups. Meanwhile, the Lions now face the challenge of finding a successor who can maintain the same kind of high-powered offense that Johnson established. It’s a rare mega-win for the Bears, who now look to the future under their most promising head coach in recent memory.