Bears Address QB1 Situation in Mind Game Ahead of Jets Matchup

Quarterback Case Keenum proved that the Chicago Bears have options, plural, under center heading into their Week 4 showdown with the New York Jets — even with Caleb Williams still out due to a hamstring strain.

After the Bears bested the Philadelphia Eagles in resounding fashion on Monday Night Football, head coach Ben Johnson hinted that Tyson Bagent will be the guy next week at Soldier Field after he cleared the league’s concussion protocol on Sunday.

However, Johnson was less committal to Bagent and seemingly more open to a QB competition over the course of the week when speaking with reporters on Monday, which could be the coach playing a game within the game as far as forcing the Jets into double duty regarding their preparation.

“We’ll have a discussion as a coaching staff and we’ll see where we need to go from here, but I said it last week and I’ll say it again: There was a reason why Tyson ended training camp as our No. 2 quarterback,” Johnson said on Monday night.

His message Tuesday was a little bit different.

“We’ll see how it all plays out all week,” Johnson said, per Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic.

Tyson Bagent Could Have Started Against Eagles on Monday Night Football After Clearing Concussion Protocol

Dan Widerer of The Athletic noted Johnson’s vagueness on the quarterback position in a post to X on Tuesday afternoon.

“The Bears seem intent on being vague with their QB plans for this week ahead of Sunday’s game with the Jets,” he wrote. “Go with the designated depth chart (Bagent) or ride the hot hand (Keenum)? With a walk-through likely tomorrow, clarity will be harder to come by.”

If Johnson is doing his best to keep New York in the dark, it is no great act of subterfuge. But on the field, football is a game of inches. Off the field, it’s a game of edges.

And forcing the Jets to spend time planning for both Keenum and Bagent, who are reasonably different players, does create extra work for the New York coaching staff. It could also introduce a moment of confusion or two during next Sunday’s contest that could lead to a mistake on which Chicago can capitalize.

Again, a game of inches.

Case Keenum Created Possible Advantage for Bears Against Jets With His Performance Against Eagles

Keenum created this extra layer of intrigue, and potentially a minor advantage, by playing so well in his first NFL start since 2023.

He finished the night having connected on 24-of-34 pass attempts for 247 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran for a TD.

Keenum did throw at least one pass that Philadelphia probably should have intercepted, but the Eagles failed to cash in on that potential turnover and Chicago went on to win soundly by a score of 27-7, never trailing at any point during the night.