Bears’ Ben Johnson Gets Blunt About RB D’Andre Swift After Panthers Win

Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson wasn’t surprised to see veteran running back D’Andre Swift put up a big performance in Week 1’s win over the Carolina Panthers, just two days after signing his three-year, $33.75 million contract extension with the team.

Johnson doesn’t think anyone else in the building was too surprised, either.

“He’s had a good week, huh?” Johnson quipped Sunday. “I mean, he earned it, every step of it. We really value what he brings to the table. He’s had a great spring, a great training camp, so I don’t think anyone in our building is surprised that he’s out of the gate in a strong fashion.”

Swift set the tone for the Bears’ run game in their season-opening win over the Panthers, rushing for 124 yards and three touchdowns on 18 carries and adding a 10-yard reception. It was Swift’s fourth game with more than 100 rushing yards since Johnson took over as head coach in 2025.

“To be able to stick around with this group of guys is something special, something I don’t take for granted,” Swift said in Sunday’s postgame. “To be able to go in there and work alongside Ben, just thankful, grateful, for the opportunity to continue to work.”

D’Andre Swift: ‘Something to Prove Every Day I Wake Up’

Getty Bears quarterback Caleb Williams hands off to D’Andre Swift. (Getty)

Swift certainly gave the Bears a good early return on their investment in Week 1’s dominant win.

Not only did the 27-year-old running back lead the charge for Chicago’s backfield on the road in Carolina, but his effective running also opened up more opportunities for the Bears and quarterback Caleb Williams to take shots downfield in the passing game using play-action concepts.

Did it mean a little something extra to Swift to prove himself after his extension, though?

“That’s always my mindset,” Swift said. “I feel like I’m just getting started. Just grateful to be able to keep going with these guys. My mindset wasn’t going to change whether it was something done or not, you know what I mean? I’ve got something to prove every day I wake up.”

Bears’ Run Game Looking Even Better After Strong 2025

The Bears seemed poised to have a strong run game again in 2026 after finishing last season as the NFL’s third-best rushing offense and returning their top two backs, Swift and Kyle Monangai.

Even by last year’s standards, though, they looked much better on the ground in Week 1.

The Bears finished with 291 rushing yards — the team’s most since 1984 — and six rushing touchdowns in their win over the Panthers. While Swift led all rushers in yardage, Monangai finished second with 100 yards on 10 carries, including a career-long 61-yard touchdown run.

Williams also added 65 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries, most of which were scrambles. The former No. 1 overall pick looked much more decisive about using his legs to pick up extra yardage than he did in 2025 and looked fearless on his runs for the end zone in the victory.

In the end, the Bears finished with nearly 90 rushing yards more than the next-closest team (Baltimore Ravens, 202), not counting the yet-to-be-played game on Monday Night Football.