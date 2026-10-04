Bears’ Ben Johnson Comments on D’Andre Swift, Kyle Monangai After Jets Win

The Chicago Bears dominated the New York Jets in Week 4, with the spotlight being on running backs Kyle Monangai and D’Andre Swift (both good and bad).

In total, the Bears’ rushing attack combined for 232 yards compared to New York’s 59, and Monangai was a major part of that, rushing for 147 yards and two touchdowns on a whopping 30 carries.

A major reason why he had so many touches was due to Swift’s disappearance from the lineup after fumbling in the third quarter.

Head coach Ben Johnson commented when asked if Swift was benched after that fumble, saying, “No, nothing like that.” It could have been due to suffering an undisclosed injury when he fumbled the football, but regardless, it’ll be interesting to see his workload in next week’s match against the Green Bay Packers.

Ben Johnson Sends Glowing Praise to Kyle Monangai

Kyle Monangai’s efforts were the reason why the Bears were able to dominate on offense, and Ben Johnson didn’t hold back on his thoughts regarding his performance.

“He ran hard, really hard. He found some creases, turned on the gas, and threw a really good stiff arm out there. When you see a guy running like that, as a play caller you just want to keep feeding him. It elevates everybody blocking for him and gives the whole unit a spark, which we really needed.”

After the game, Monangai offered his thoughts on the team’s performance, specifically the offensive line helping him have the type of game he just put on, saying, “I can’t do it without them. They played a great game against a great front. Like those guys on the other side of the ball, they did their thing. They’re very talented. They made it hard for us, and we definitely had to fight for every yard, but my guys up front did a great job too.”

Monangai Comments on Leaving With Injury

Close to the end of the game, Kyle Monangai left with a thumb injury, and when asked about it after the game, he said he will find out tomorrow on the specifics of his injury.

“[Monangai] Didn’t recall how it happened,” Bears reporter Zach Pearson posted on X.

It doesn’t sound like a serious injury, but it’s something the team will monitor throughout next week leading up to the Packers game.

Overall, great team win, and Ben Johnson had some closing thoughts on the game.

“It’s great to come out with the W and get to 3-1. Defense was outstanding, holding them to under 160 yards and 0-for-7 on third down, and Devin Bush was flying around everywhere. Offensively, holding the ball for over 42 minutes was massive against a team that relies on time of possession. We still have a lot to clean up, especially in the red zone and cutting down turnovers, but overall it was an outstanding performance.”