Bears’ Ben Johnson Sends Telling Message on D’Andre Swift’s Role in 2026

While much of the attention surrounding the Chicago Bears offense this offseason has focused on young playmakers like Luther Burden III and Zavion Thomas, head coach Ben Johnson recently made it clear that veteran running back D’Andre Swift remains a major part of the team’s plans.

Speaking with reporters during OTAs, Johnson offered a revealing assessment of Swift’s role in the offense, suggesting that the former Pro Bowl running back could be even more involved in the passing game moving forward.

“I mean, we could certainly target him more in the passing game, but there’s probably a number of guys I could say that for, as well,” Johnson said. “But he’s a dynamic player. I’ve known that about him since he came into the league. First hand up there in Detroit. And certainly last year. I wasn’t surprised with the year that he had. Is he capable of more? Absolutely. He’s a vital part of what we do here.”

The comments stand out because Johnson didn’t simply praise Swift’s past production. Instead, he specifically pointed to untapped potential and emphasized that the veteran remains a key piece of Chicago’s offense entering the 2026 season.

Bears’ Ben Johnson Knows Swift Better Than Most

Johnson’s confidence in Swift carries extra weight given their history together.

Before becoming the Bears’ head coach, Johnson worked closely with Swift during their time with the Detroit Lions.

Johnson served on Detroit’s offensive staff during Swift’s early NFL seasons and witnessed firsthand the versatile skill set that made him one of the league’s more dangerous dual-threat backs.

Swift has accumulated more than 2,000 receiving yards during his NFL career and has consistently shown the ability to create mismatches against linebackers and safeties in space.

While he has already been productive as a receiver, Johnson’s comments suggest the Bears believe there is still another level available.

That should be encouraging for Chicago fans. Johnson helped build one of the NFL’s most creative offenses in Detroit, often finding unique ways to get playmakers involved.

If he believes Swift is capable of more, there is reason to think the coaching staff is already exploring ways to maximize his impact.

New Bears Weapons Could Create More Opportunities

The Bears have added several intriguing offensive pieces this offseason, but those additions may actually benefit Swift rather than reduce his workload.

Rookie receiver Zavion Thomas has quickly earned attention as a versatile weapon capable of lining up in multiple spots. His speed and ability to create mismatches could force defenses to account for additional threats before the snap.

That type of versatility could create favorable matchups for Swift as both a runner and receiver. Defenses attempting to contain Chicago’s young playmakers may leave additional space underneath, where Swift has historically done some of his best work.

Johnson’s remarks also suggest Swift isn’t being viewed as merely a complementary piece in an offense loaded with weapons. By calling him “a vital part” of the Bears’ plans and openly discussing the possibility of increased passing-game involvement, the head coach sent a clear message.

As training camp approaches, Swift appears positioned to remain one of the central figures in Chicago’s evolving offense.

If Johnson follows through on his vision, the veteran running back could be one of the biggest beneficiaries of the Bears’ offensive growth in 2026.