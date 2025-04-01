Bears Coach Ben Johnson Can’t Hide Admiration for ‘Tenacious’ Draft Target

The Chicago Bears addressed several significant needs through free agency and via trades, and now they can add some real difference-makers when the draft arrives April 24.

The Bears currently own three selections in the top 50 (they pick 10th, 39th and 41st overall), so they have a chance to improve their roster if they get those picks right.

One player new Bears coach Ben Johnson was asked about at the NFL’s Annual Meeting was former Penn State tight end Tyler Warren. Tony Pauline of Sportskeeda reported that Chicago is among the teams scheduled to hold private workouts with him ahead of the draft.

When Adam Hoge of CHGO Sports spoke to Johnson and asked him Warren specifically, the new Bears coach couldn’t hide his enthusiasm or admiration.

Bears HC Ben Johnson Shares Dennis Allen’s Insight Into TE Tyler Warren

Johnson gave Hoge a peek behind the curtain as he, general manager Ryan Poles and the rest of the team’s staff look at the top prospects entering the draft.

“We did a cool little exercise a couple of weeks ago with Ryan and Ian [Cunningham], and Jeff King was in it, myself and also the coordinators. So we had Dennis [Allen], we had Declan [Doyle], and we watched 20 to 30 of the top prospects in this draft,” Johnson told Hoge, via CHGO Sports.

“Tyler got up there, and what I’ll always remember is Dennis Allen speaking up about how much of a headache it would be to go against a player like that,” the Bears coach said.

“Not only is he a tenacious football player, [but] he blocks [and] runs hard. The fact that you could put him in the backfield and do some wildcat with him, he felt like that was unique and would give him issues as a defensive coordinator.”

Standing at 6-foot-6 and weighing 256 pounds, Warren has the prototypical size for an NFL tight end. His collegiate career showcased his ability to excel in multiple roles—he has been an effective in-line blocker, a reliable receiver and even operated as a wildcat quarterback. Johnson noticed it all, and it’s clear he’s impressed by what he has seen.

Warren Will ‘Fit Any Scheme,’ Says Former Teammate

Warren’s 2024 season at Penn State was particularly impressive, as he set single-season records with 67 receptions and 808 receiving yards. His standout performance against USC, where he recorded 17 catches for 224 yards, showcased his ability to put up big numbers.

Production like that would help complement existing weapons Cole Kmet, DJ Moore and Rome Odunze while also offering quarterback Caleb Williams a dependable target across the middle.

“He’s gonna fit in any scheme,” Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Pat Freiermuth, who played with Warren at Penn State during the 2020 season, said about his former teammate, per The Athletic. “He can win vs. man. He can win vs. zone and settle down and find the soft spots — and he’s a hell of a blocker. … It’s a good problem to have being an offensive coordinator or an organization trying to pick a guy like that. He can do it all. It’s an easy pick.”

A player of Warren’s caliber would add new dimension and flavor to Chicago’s offense, to be sure, and he’d be a compelling choice for the team at the No. 10 spot. If he’s still on the board, he’s a strong candidate.