Bears Coach Ben Johnson Puts DJ Moore on Notice With 4-Word Message

New Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson isn’t mincing words — he’s letting his players know exactly what’s expected of them, and that includes the team’s biggest stars.

The first-year coach just sent a pretty pointed message to top wide receiver DJ Moore.

In a February 25 appearance on ESPN 1000’s “Waddle & Silvy,” Johnson spoke from the NFL Scouting Combine about a number of things, including the makeup of his new roster.

“You look at the offensive side and there are playmakers — it’s just a matter of getting it into their hands in space,” Johnson said. “DJ Moore is one of the best run-after-the-catch receivers in the NFL. I don’t know that the rest of the league knows that per se. So we’ve just got to find a way to get him the ball a certain number of times every game.”

Then, Johnson added a very key amendment, essentially putting Moore and everyone else on notice: “Of course, he knows he better be blocking as well. Because no block, no rock.”

Antwaan Randle El Will Be Pivotal in Turning Ben Johnson’s Message to DJ Moore Into Reality

Johnson also noted that Antwaan Randle El, who returned to his hometown when he joined Johnson’s staff as Chicago’s assistant head coach and wide receivers coach in January, will instill the importance of quality blocking in Moore and his fellow WRs.

“I think his position coach will make that quite clear to him. That’s why Randall El is here. So we’ll get that part done. But Rome (Odunze), same thing. I think he’s just tipped the iceberg and what he’s capable of doing, the contested catches outside the numbers. We’ll find out what all we can help develop in terms of his inside route tree as well.”

Over four seasons in Detroit, Randle El played a pivotal role in developing the team’s receiving corps, most notably aiding in the emergence of Amon-Ra St. Brown. Under Randle El’s mentorship, St. Brown achieved consecutive 100-catch seasons and earned multiple Pro Bowl selections, becoming one of the league’s premier wide receivers.

Moore Should Flourish Under New Coaching Staff

Moore made an immediate impact in his first season with the Bears in 2023, starting all 17 games and recording career highs with 96 receptions for 1,364 yards and eight touchdowns. A standout performance came in Week 5 against the Washington Commanders, where he amassed 230 receiving yards and three TDs, marking the second-highest single-game receiving yardage in franchise history.

Moore signed a four-year, $110 million contract extension with the Bears the following year in 2024. He continued to be a reliable target last season, starting all 17 games and recording 98 receptions for 966 yards and six scores.

Over the last two years, his presence has been instrumental in the development of the Bears’ passing game, providing a dependable option — but Moore and then-rookie quarterback Caleb Williams didn’t develop the type of chemistry the team hoped. Johnson will try to unlock the duo.

His innovative play-calling and strategic acumen earned him the 2024 AP NFL Assistant Coach of the Year award, and he’s stoked to have his first head coaching gig.

His offensive philosophy is expected to be tailored to maximize the strengths of the Bears’ roster, particularly focusing on the development of Williams. Johnson is also making his expectations clear right away, and he’s not beating around any bushes. The results will have to come, but the new Bears coach sure seems up to the challenge.